Assistant Inspector General of Police King’ori Mwangi
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Nyeri

Prime

Inside daring eight-hour siege at police boss King'ori Mwangi's home

By  Nicholas Komu

At 6pm on Sunday, Assistant Inspector General of Police King’ori Mwangi’s Nyeri home in Pembe Tatu area was stormed by robbers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.