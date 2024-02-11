Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang’ethe

Cold and calculating? The mind of fugitive Kevin Kang’ethe

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang’ethe arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on January 31, 2024, in connection with the murder of his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu in the US in October 2023.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | NMG

By  Steve Otieno  &  Nyaboga Kiage

What you need to know:

  • How he lured his lover with the promise of leaving her all his possessions in the US when he wanted to move permanently to Kenya, and instead allegedly killed her, remains a mystery to many.
  • Seven days after being locked up in cell four at Muthaiga police station, and two days before he would be presented in court again, Kang’ethe mysteriously escaped from the station on foot.
  • The daring escape has left Kenyans and people in the US wondering whether Mr Kang’ethe is just a lucky man or a very calculating individual who knows how to evade justice.

