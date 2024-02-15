Rigathi Gachagua revives succession talk as William Ruto tours Mt Kenya region

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a fresh onslaught on his opponents in the succession matrix amid President William Ruto's tour of Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Thursday at Ithanga in Gatanga Constituency, Murang'a County, Mr Gachagua fired salvos at area MP Edward Muriu, who is perceived to be pushing for the DP's replacement as President Ruto's running mate in the 2027 General Election.

"You should stop extending your tentacles into national politics and focus on Gatanga so that you can be elected for a second term," Mr Gachagua told the MP in the presence of President Ruto.

Mr Gachagua faulted Mr Muriu for being among those leading the calls for him to be dropped by President Ruto.

Mr Muriu is among Mt Kenya leaders, including Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu, who are said to be fronting Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as President Ruto's running mate in 2027 and possible sucessor.

Ruto on Mt Kenya succession politics

To soften his blows on Mr Muriu, the Deputy President joked by saying since his wife hails from Gatanga he would return her to his in-laws if he loses his job as the Deputy President.

"If my job ends I will return your daughter," Mr Gachagua said amid laughter from the crowd.

Addressing the same crowd, Mr Muriu did not respond to Mr Gachagua's attacks but instead appealed for electricity supply to the area and other projects.

Senator Nyutu, who had in January called for the replacement of Mr Gachagua as DP, also did not respond to the Deputy President.

Mr Gachagua used the occasion to drum up support for UDA due to its bottom-up economic ideology, adding that Mt Kenya residents were fully behind President Ruto.

He also asked residents of Murang'a/Machakos border to shun Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to benefit from more government goodies.

Mr Nyoro did not attend the Gatanga event as he was said to be engaged in some education matters. However, he was present during the President's tour of Kiambu and Murang'a on Wednesday.

Mr Nyoro, who heads the powerful Parliamentary Budget Committee, has been a thorn in Mr Gachagua's flesh within President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza outfit.

In January, Mr Nyoro marshalled the support of 15 MPs to project himself as President Ruto's best choice for running mate in the 2027 elections.

The DP did not back down to the challenge and took the supremacy battle to Mr Nyoro's doorstep by hosting 117 MPs and several Cabinet Secretaries for a fundsdrive in Kigumo, Murang'a County last Saturday.

In his speech at Ithanga, President Ruto avoided the succession talk and instead dwelt on development issues.

The President said Sh500 million had been allocated for the establishment of the Special Economic Zone on a property ceded by Del Monte and that it would be used for the manufacture of medicine and pharmaceuticals.

"We currently import Sh110 billion drugs. The industry will manufacture drugs for the benefit of Kenyans and the region as a whole," President Ruto said.

The Head of State also launched the Ithanga Water Works and promised to scale up the supply of electricity and road improvement.

At the same time, the President said the 10,000 affordable housing units set for construction in Murang'a County would create jobs for 25,000 people.

President Ruto implored Members of Parliament from the region to pass the Housing Levy bill to create jobs and grow the economy.

He said the new National Government Constituency Development Fund law would see the establishment of ICT hubs in every ward.

President Ruto also promised to lobby for more job opportunities for Kenyans when he tours the US next month.

Responding to Murang'a Governor Irungu Kangata who took issue with the National Treasury's move to delay the release of funds for December and January to counties, the President said the money would be released next week.

President Ruto has been on a tour of Mt Kenya region since Wednesday as he seeks to solidify his support in the vote-rich region.

Although Kenya Kwanza is still regarded as the most popular political outfit in the region, political observers are of the view that the coalition's popularity is under threat from the high cost of living in the country and low crop prices.

There have also been murmurs in the region over unfulfilled campaign promises and the stalling of some of the projects initiated by past regimes.