Ruto shuts down succession talk

President William Ruto has moved to avert a fallout in his Mt Kenya base by asking politicians in the region to shun sustained political undertones and succession debate.

In a rare and blunt address, the Head of State admitted he was aware of the political hostilities piling up in the region, saying a lot remains to be done in delivering his election pledges.

Succession politics

Dr Ruto said he was disturbed that Kenya Kwanza leaders elected to help him tackle different challenges instead spent time talking about succession politics and forming political camps rather than seeking solutions to the problems.

“I want to ask leaders, especially those in UDA and Kenya Kwanza, to step down any contest for whatever position, whether in the present or future, so that we can work and focus on delivering to Kenyans.

“It will be an insult to Kenyans that instead of delivering our promises on job creation, food production, and access to healthcare we are politicking. Kenyans need to see who we are as leaders,” he said.

The president spoke in Gilgil, Nakuru County, during the opening of the constituency’s technical and vocational college.

A section of leaders from Central Kenya have recently demanded that Mr Rigathi Gachagua be dropped as Deputy President in the 2027 polls, and replaced by Kiharu lawmaker Mr Ndindi Nyoro.

Ruto-Gachagua ticket

Mt Kenya overwhelmingly voted for the Ruto-Gachagua ticket in the 2022 elections.

Mr Gachagua recently reiterated his call on Kenya Kwanza leaders to transcend the distractive politics of succession.

President Ruto said he would continue mentoring and elevating young lawmakers from across the region to form a strong backbone for their political inroads.

He added they would continue to prop up young and new leaders, placing them at the heart of the Kenya Kwanza leadership.

“Myself and Gachagua have a plan and we understand that we need to continue mentoring the young leaders. But they should come slowly and not be overambitious, they should not push us to the edge lest they will mess up plans.

“I want to ask the younger leaders not to be in a hurry, to relax. I and Riggy G are different, not like the others who diminish political stars. You are our children and know there is a God in heaven who has even better plans,” he said.

On his part, Mr Gachagua stressed on the need for unity among the leaders especially from the Mount Kenya region.

He warned against division among the leaders which he said would work against the community.

United Community

"We need to have a united community even as we seek to unite our country. Let us shun divisive politics and embrace the spirit of unity," said Mr Gachagua

He reminded the people unity among the Mount Kenya community is what has kept them in government since 2002.

"We lost in 1994 and 1997 because we were divided in our voting but since 2002 we made a decision to be voting as a block, the reason we have remained in government," said Mr Gachagua.

He said the community will still vote for the Kenya Kwanza government in 2027 terming those dividing the community as enemies.

"We do not want anybody to divide people of Mount Kenya along county lines which is retrogressive," he said.

The DP also defended President Ruto's decision to meet with the judiciary and the Legislature to address the challenge of corruption.

According to Mr Gachagua, Dr Ruto is the President of all Kenyans and is free to meet with anyone regarding any matter of public interest.

"Let nobody advise you on who you should meet and who you should not because you have a right to meet anyone you wish since you are their President," said Mr Gachagua.

State capture

The DP further urged the President to look into the issues of state capture which he said should be included in the interventions agreed by the three arms of government aimed at fighting corruption.

His sentiments were echoed by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa who said he is preparing a motion to be tabled before the National Assembly seeking to establish the state capture commission.

"Corruption and state capture are a threat to our nation and future generations and it remains the single most problem in the country. As a medium-term intervention, we must introduce the state capture commission that will deal with the people who use their positions and resources to frustrate the development of the country through corruption," said Mr Ichungwa.

Three arms of government

President Willam Ruto also defended his decision to meet the three arms of government which he said was informed by the need to address national challenges.

"I convened a meeting of the entire government to agree on how to deal with the challenge of corruption, vested interests, and conmanship that is denying the citizens their economic and social rights," said Dr Ruto.

The President said each of the three arms of government shall play its role in ensuring that the corruption monster is dealt with.