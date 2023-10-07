Gachagua now reaches out to Azimio leaders in Mt Kenya after unity bid with Uhuru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reached out to supporters of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition in Mt Kenya in a fresh bid to consolidate support in the region ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking just a day after offering to look for former President Uhuru Kenyatta and asking Kenya Kwanza allies not to attack him, Mr Gachagua said he was keen on uniting the region to avert the divisions seen in the region in 2022.

The Azimio leaders Mr Gachagua is said to be targeting include Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and former Igembe North MP Maoka Maore, among others.

The Deputy President said the decision to embrace his political rivals was taken after listening to opinion leaders in the region.

"Since 2002, the Mt Kenya region has been going to the elections united. But in 2022, we lost 13 per cent of the vote to the opposition. As the region's seniormost politician, I have been directed to unite all leaders. I have no voice of my own, this is the voice of the people," said Mr Gachagua.

He was speaking at Mikinduri Catholic Church during the burial of Simon Kaberia, the brother of Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi.

"Never again will this region be divided in the election or while pursuing political interests. Since the political season is over, I urge all those in Azimio to join us," he said.

Issues affecting the region

The DP said he would not be deterred by those who draw wrong conclusions whenever he addresses the issues affecting the region.

"Western Kenya leaders have been calling for unity yet no one is reading mischief. I have been instructed by the people to unite the region and I am following those instructions to the letter,” he said.

He said he was keen to ensure that the interests of the region were represented in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Currently, we have ensured the interests of the Mt Kenya East and the Mt Kenya West have been catered for through appointments. We do not want the traditional differences of the East and West to continue," he said.

Mr Gachagua noted that Kenya Kwanza won by a slim margin because of the divisions in the Mt Kenya region.

“This is the margin I want us to eliminate in 2027," Mr Gachagua said.

He said he would rally all Gikuyu, Embu and Meru elders, youth and the business community to unite their voices ahead of the next election.

"We have no apologies to make to anyone. Our intention is to increase the president's support in this region," the DP said.