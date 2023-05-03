Why Raila's city protests flopped

The expected major showdown between Azimio la Umoja One Kenya supporters and the government turned out to be a low-key fair as the opposition accused the government of sponsoring violence.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga had been unequivocal that the anti-government protests would begin as early as 6 am while President William Ruto vowed his administration would not allow the demonstrations that had turned violent in the past.

However, yesterday, the Azimio leaders kept the government guessing only to emerge after 4 pm to announce further protests on Thursday.

The opposition leaders accused the government of deploying police and goons to scuttle the demonstrations. But authorities cited the setting ablaze of a matatu and a trailer as well as the looting of a petrol station to show that the protests were not peaceful.

“Tomorrow (today), we take a break to strategise and recharge. Our protests will resume on Thursday, May 4. Same meeting point. Same offices. Same petitions. Same people,” said Mr Odinga yesterday.

Scathing condemnation

During the press conference at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua delivered a scathing condemnation of the Kenya Kwanza government.

Flanked by Mr Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni and Wycliffe Oparanya, among other leaders, Ms Karua condemned the government for unleashing police and hired hooligans to cause mayhem and destroy property. She explained that the chaos and police brutality were the reasons why they could not present their petitions to four public offices as earlier planned.

The opposition was to deliver a petition to the electoral commission offices at Anniversary Towers over the August 9 elections results and the sacking of four commissioners.

They were also to petition the Office of the President, with evidence that the cost of food, fuel, electricity and fees remain unacceptably high.

The third office the Azimio leaders were to visit was the National Treasury to demand the immediate release of all funds owed to counties and for the timely payment of salaries to all civil servants.

They were then to proceed to the Public Service Commission to demand that appointments to public offices be done purely on the basis of merit and inclusivity.

“Unfortunately, our MPs who were on their way to the Office of the President to begin the presentation of the petitions were not allowed to access the public offices. Despite being peaceful and unarmed, they were met with tear gas and gunshots,” said Ms Karua.

Security withdrawn

Ms Karua stated that on Monday, all Azimio leaders, including Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka, had their security withdrawn.

“There is a slow but steady attempt to introduce martial law in Kenya. We know who Mr Ruto is learning from. We won’t allow it. We will resist. As a country, we have come too far to look back,” she said.

The former minister accused the government of engaging in intimidation and blackmail and setting the stage for assassinations.

“They have beaten up innocent citizens going about their normal activities, stoned motorists and burnt vehicles in a vain attempt to make the prophecies of Kenya Kwanza come true. Kenya is the loser in all this,” Ms Karua said.

But in a swift rejoinder, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki defended the police, saying they were compelled by their constitutional and legal mandate to prevent the purported demonstrators from unleashing violence and terror on the public.

“While the police have done everything within the law to protect the lives and property, rowdy mobs engaged in isolated but violent, chaotic and disorderly conduct endangering national security,” said the CS.

“On the basis of what has now become a pattern of violence and destruction of property, the National Police Service rightfully and lawfully determined that the protests pose a clear, present and imminent danger of a breach of the peace and public order,” he added.

Arrests

The CS said 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the robberies, arson and malicious damage of property within Nairobi, while 32 have been arrested in different parts of the Nyanza region and will be arraigned today.

Earlier, the Azimio leaders’ and supporters’ at accessing the Office of the President at Harambee House minutes past noon was blocked by a contingent of anti-riot police officers who lobbed tear gas at the group led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Kilifi counterpart Stewart Madzayo. Engulfed in a cloud of tear gas, the MPs dispersed and reconvened at a hotel in Lavington.

“We have been teargassed outside Harambee House but our petitions must be delivered. Even if it means going to his (President’s) residence. We are regrouping to make another attempt,” said Mr Sifuna.

A small convoy led by senators Sifuna, Madzayo and Kitui’s Enock Wambua left Lavington snaking through Kawangware and Kangemi before making their way into Waiyaki Way. This marked the beginning of a chase that would go on for about two hours before ending at Ridgeways along Kiambu Road.

In Mathare, lorries of anti-riot police officers patrolled the area as residents went about their business. In the usually crowded Eastleigh, business was going on as normal although a few shops had not opened in the morning.

Along Jogoo Road, at Kaloleni just next to City Stadium, signs of subdued confrontation were left on the road as police kept watch. Outside Prestige along Ngong Road, lorries with anti-riot police officers manned the area while in Adams Arcade most businesses were closed. Inside Kibera, rowdy youth menacingly patrolled the area as they terrorised people.

Meanwhile, governors have resolved to mediate between President Ruto and Mr Odinga, offering to engage the two leaders in talks aimed at a peaceful end to demonstrations.

The Council of Governors (CoG) set up a 10-member committee to engage leaders from both sides of the political divide.

“The purpose of the committee will be to engage the leaders from the two political divides to address the ongoing demonstrations and amicable solutions to ensure stability in the country. To ensure that there is continued peace and cohesion in the country, we call upon all political leaders to be amenable to the discussion that will yield stability and growth of this great nation,” said CoG chair Anne Waiguru.

The committee is composed of Ms Waiguru, CoG Vice Chair Ahmed Abdullahi and governors Stephen Sang (Nandi), Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Simba Arati (Kisii), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) and Ochillo Ayacko (Migori).