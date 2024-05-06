The return of Kenya Kwanza's 'Tower of Babel'

President William Ruto’s administration is again facing mounting scrutiny in the wake of a spate of conflicting information from the government and intense competition for authority and control by top officers.

The latest development comes after a series of unsettling communications from the Kenya Kwanza government in regards to opening of schools for the second term as well as response to ongoing raging floods.

The worrying trend has cast doubt on the much-heralded one-government approach being championed by the current regime since August last year, signaling a return of Kenya Kwanza’s 'Tower of Babel' witnessed at the infancy of the government.

The recent unfolding comes at a time when Kenyans are grappling with the hardships of floods, economic struggles, and doctors’ strike.

On Friday, the Ministry of Education released a circular issuing guidelines to parents, education officials and institutions ahead of a scheduled reopening of schools on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The circular signed by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu indicated that parents and school management would be responsible for the safety of learners when schools reopen for the second term.

The CS had postponed the second term opening by a week, citing security concerns caused by heavy rains and flooding in many parts of the country.

Schools were set to reopen for the second term on April 29 before the same was postponed to May 6 and subsequently put on hold until further notice due to the ongoing heavy rains that has resulted in raging floods that have claimed at least 228 lives.

However, Mr Machogu said the ministry had put in place measures to ensure the safety of learners and staff working in basic education institutions.

He directed field education officers working in areas where schools hosted displaced persons to liaise with local national government administration officers to immediately identify alternative accommodations for displaced persons and ensure that facilities were available for normal learning activities.

“The Regional Directors of Education are to provide continuous updates on the status of learning institutions in their areas of jurisdiction using a template that includes safe opening of schools and capture data on learners who are not in schools,” said Mr Machogu.

But hours later, in his State of the nation address, President Ruto set aside the communication from his minister by directing the ministry to indefinitely postpone school reopening.

“The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the dates of reopening of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice,” said President Ruto.

Interestingly, reports indicate the President had chaired a Cabinet meeting, a day before the issuance of the circular, that endorsed the reopening of schools on May 6.

More confusion had also been witnessed earlier in the week when CS Machogu released a statement on Sunday midnight announcing the postponement of schools reopening for a week.

The communication, which caught many parents unawares as it came when some had released their children to schools, came a few days after Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang had maintained that the second term would resume as planned.

The PS had directed school managers not to send back home learners who had reported to school prior to the circular by his boss.

'Battle' for authority

But that is not all. On Sunday, both the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the Office of the Government Spokesperson, an office under the Executive Office of the President, released almost a similar statement regarding an update on the ongoing flood menace.

Prof Kithure Kindiki-led ministry was the first to release its statement detailing the number of fatalities, injuries, missing persons and those affected including counties affected in the last 24 hours.

The statement, which came minutes before 11am, also detailed the government's interventions including response, preparedness, search and rescue efforts and recovery.

Less than an hour later, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura took to the lectern at the steps of Nyayo House to repeat similar statistics as contained in the statement by the Interior Ministry.

The latest developments follow another confusion over a recently gazetted team by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to investigate air crashes in the country in the last three years, with recommendations to improve aviation safety in Kenya.

The ambiguous gazette notice caused confusion on whether the team will also look into the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, and nine other military officers.

The muddle forced the CS to come out and clarify that his ministry is only involved in investigating crashes involving civilian aircraft and the team’s scope will not extend to military aircraft accidents.

Infights and insubordination

In recent times, the Kenya Kwanza government has witnessed a series of unsettling statements from top officers within the government circles, exposing infighting and insubordination.

CSs and PSs were caught up in the blame game, usurpation, and encroachment into other ministries with each issuing contradicting pronouncements.

In November 2022, CS Moses Kuria, then in Trade docket, announced the government had made the tough call to allow duty-free importation of 10 million bags of GMO maize over the next six months to address a biting food crisis in the country.

Days later, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi distanced his ministry from the planned importation, saying he is the only one mandated to make such announcements.

In May 2023, Mr Kuria called for the military invasion of Sudan to end an ongoing war, saying “the community of nations should militarily invade any country where armies overthrow the government”.

The statement forced Foreign Affairs PS Dr Korir Sing’oei to come out to say the tweet by CS Kuria did not reflect Kenya’s position on the matter.

Months earlier, CS Kuria had also caused a storm by calling for the shutdown of China Square mall, amid a row with local traders.