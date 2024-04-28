More rains expected after weeks of deadly flooding - Met

Flooding and heavy rains in the country have killed at least 70 people since mid-March and are expected to continue over the next few days, according to the latest weekly forecast from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The update, issued on Sunday, April 28, comes amid ongoing efforts by the Kenya Red Cross to evacuate stranded residents from flooded homes.

The country has experienced weeks of heavy rains and severe flooding in Nairobi, as well as in the western and central regions of the country.

"The rains don't stop! Heavy rains are expected in parts of Greater Nairobi this Sunday. Rain is expected to continue in parts of the country. Heavy rainfall is likely in the East/West Rift Valley highlands, Lake Victoria basin, Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands and northwestern Kenya," the Met said in a statement.

The above-average rains have caused widespread destruction affecting more than 100,000 people, destroying crops and damaging infrastructure, schools, homes and small businesses.

The Kenya Red Cross Society and county governments in the region are providing families displaced by the floods with medical equipment and medicines to help contain an outbreak of water-borne diseases.

On Saturday evening, April 27, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura confirmed that the death toll from the floods had risen to 83 after 13 more bodies were recovered and that 24,196 households with 131,450 people had been displaced.

Mr Mwaura said all five dams in the Seven Forks hydroelectric project on the Tana River, Kenya's longest, were at full capacity.

"There is a prediction of a massive overflow downstream within the next 24 hours. Residents in these areas are advised to move to higher ground," he said.

The Kenya Red Cross has set up some 59 camps for the displaced, rescued 350 people, distributed non-food items to over 22,000 people and provided food to over 360 households.

With more rain expected in the country, swollen rivers pose a major threat to Kenyans living in the lowlands and along rivers.

On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the government is committed to ensuring that all Kenyans affected by the floods are helped.

The DP was speaking when he visited families displaced by floods in Nairobi's Mathare area.

Mr Gachagua said the government was looking at ways to resettle the victims, who are currently sheltering at Valley Bridge Primary School in Kiamaiko, Mathare.

Mr Gachagua was accompanied by EAC Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza and Nairobi Women's Representative Esther Passaris, among others.

"I sympathise with you because you have been affected by the floods, so you had to come here so that we can save lives, especially those of mothers with small children and pregnant ones. We have come here with things to help you; food, mattresses, blankets while we try to see what we can do because this school should be reopened," he said.

The DP assured the residents that the government would do everything in its power to ensure that they were given alternative accommodation.

However, he urged Kenyans to exercise caution as the country continues to experience heavy rains.

"I want to assure you that the government cares for you and we will do our best within our men to help you but we want to be careful. We don't want you to go back to the river banks because we don't want deaths and anything that will affect your health," he added.