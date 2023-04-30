Permission denied, police tell Raila's Azimio coalition on demos

Opposition leader Raila Odinga's Azimio coalition has been denied permission to hold anti-government protests in Nairobi from May 2, with police boss Adamson Bungei saying the protests in march were "nothing but peaceful".

In declining to grant Azimio the permission, Mr Bungei told. press briefing on Sunday morning that, "Previous demonstrations in the month of March were marred with violence as the demonstrators were armed with machetes, who attacked innocent members of the public who were going by their business ..."

He noted that this resulted in "the destruction of property, attacks on members of the general public who were not demonstrating, stealing, looting and death of several Kenyans".

"The Azimio demonstrations were nothing but peaceful as such by this letter we are declining to allow the Azimio team the go-ahead to proceed with the demonstrations, and any such demonstration will be dispensed by law enforcement officers," said the Nairobi regional police commander.