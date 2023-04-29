President Ruto is not sincere, Raila now says 

Opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader, Raila Odinga, yesterday declared the resumption of anti-government protests as he demanded President William Ruto takes responsibility “for security lax in the Kilifi cult deaths”.

The Azimio leader, who jetted into the country from the UAE, blamed the collapse of bipartisan talks aimed at resolving the post-election row on “insincerity” by President Ruto’s side.

Mr Odinga landed in Nairobi shortly after 2 pm.

He was received by his daughter Winnie, his sister and Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga and several other family members.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka were also at the airport to receive him.

Others were National Assembly Minority Leader and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Jubilee Party Vice–Chairman David Murathe and Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni.

After a brief meeting, the convoy headed for a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra constituency, where the leaders were greeted by hundreds of supporters.

In his address, Mr Odinga accused Dr Ruto of being insincere about holding bipartisan talks.

He termed the inclusion of Eldas MP Adnan Keynan (Jubilee) in the Kenya Kwanza team as disrespectful.

“You cannot steal my wife and sleep with her then include her in a case over my property. Keynan cannot be part of the talks. If he is included in the Kenya Kwanza team, there will be no talks,” he said.

Post-election deal

The Azimio leader also shrugged off attempts by Kenya Kwanza to sign a post-election deal with the Kenya Union Party (KUP), the party that sponsored Pokot South MP David Pkosing, who was included in the Azimio team for the talks.

“They say Pkosing should not be part of the talks on grounds KUP wants to leave Azimio. We have not received an official request by KUP,” Mr Odinga said.

Insisting that the demands for dialogue had not been met, Mr Odinga said he would lead his supporters back to the streets for protests on Tuesday.

The demands include reducing the cost of living and opening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission servers “to determine who won the August 9, 2022, presidential vote”.

Ms Karua said opening the servers would end election irregularities.

“The elections in 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022 were shambolic. What Baba (Mr Odinga) says, we implement. We are going back to the streets,” she said.

Uhuru defended

Mr Musyoka defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s involvement in politics. Mr Kenyatta, who has largely been quiet, stepped out for the first time this week to stop an apparent move to shut Jubilee offices.

“You cannot steal his sheep and party. I am happy to see Mr Kenyatta coming out publicly in defence of Jubilee. If you touch one of our affiliate parties, you touch Azimio,” he said.

Mr Musyoka also dismissed reports of Mr Kenyatta funding anti-government protests.

“Raila has friends from all over the world. I can also fund this,” he said.

Mr Odinga and the other Azimio principals said the Shakahola massacre is a blot on Kenya and that President Ruto should shoulder the blame.