Protests loom as Raila returns from UAE visit

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party is adamant about resuming its anti-government protests, even as President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance pleaded with the Opposition outfit that is led by Mr Raila Odinga to give dialogue a chance.

Yesterday, Mr Odinga’s camp announced a mega rally in Nairobi tomorrow, where the Opposition will set out its agenda for the mass protests in the capital.

The coalition has planned a grand procession to welcome Mr Odinga from abroad tomorrow that will culminate in a major rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Kibra Constituency ahead of the resumption of their protests next Tuesday.

Week-long visit

The coalition announced that Mr Odinga will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from his week-long visit to the United Arab Emirates and proceed to the so-called “People's Baraza” at Kamukunji.

“Mr Odinga will address the nation and give more ... details on the upcoming May events in the coming days,” National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said in a statement.

“We appeal to all supporters of our quest for a just, fair and democratic nation that prioritises its citizens to turn up in large numbers and welcome [Mr] Odinga home and attend the Kibra rally,” Mr Wandayi further said.

“We further appeal to everyone attending the twin events to maintain peace and order as we have done in the past,” the Ugunja MP said. But the Kenya Kwanza co-chairman in the bipartisan talks, Tharaka MP George Murugara, urged the Opposition to treat the talks seriously and suspend its protests.

Azimio la Umoja coalition leaders led by Raila Odinga during a press briefing on scheduled bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza Government in Nairobi on April 18, 2023.

“One reason these talks were called was because of the demonstrations [led to] destruction of property, loss of lives and subdued business for our economy,” Mr Murugara said.

The legislator pointed out that the Ruto camp was ready to proceed with the negotiations once the issue of the composition of the committee is resolved.

He said that, in their next meeting, the team will discuss whether the talks should be parliamentary or extra-parliamentary and have a framework agreement.

“[The] parliamentary [route is] within the confines of the law and the Standing Orders in parliament [but] if we are [to go the] extra-parliamentary [way], we will have to find a legal basis upon which we will carry on with the talks without breaching the Constitution,” he said.

Police notified

Azimio has already notified the police of its planned protests next week. Azimio Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has written to the Nairobi Central Police Station boss informing him of their planned processions in the city centre.

“Pursuant to Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya as read together with Section 5 of the Public Order Act, 2012, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party notifies your office of scheduled peaceful public meetings and procession to take place on Tuesday, May 2 in Nairobi City County.”

“In the course of the said meeting, we intend to submit a written petition to Harambee House, Nairobi,” Mr Oparanya wrote.

Azimio coalition team led by Azimio Negotiation team Chairperson Otiende Amollo addressing the press after the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalition bipartisan talks at Crown Plaza Hotel, Nairobi on April 25, 2023.

He disclosed that the processions will take place on Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue and Harambee Avenue from 6 am to 6 pm.

Mr Oparanya’s letter which is also copied to the Nairobi regional police boss Adamson Bungei requests the police to deploy enough officers to guarantee the security of attendees and exercise crowd control.

Tomorrow’s rally, according to Mr Wandayi, will set the stage for the protests next week.

The event is expected to mirror an occurrence in November 2017 when Mr Odinga arrived from a 10-day trip to the United States when he was welcomed by thousands of his supporters at JKIA as they marched to the city centre.

The procession at the time was chaotic as police attempted to thwart National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters from accessing the city centre.

Mr Odinga’s return comes in the wake of uncertainty surrounding the bi-partisan talks between the Opposition and the government meant to address the political crisis in the country.

On Tuesday, the talks hit a snag with Azimio announcing the suspension of the engagements until the contentious issue on the composition of the committee is addressed.

From left: George Wajackoyah, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni and Azimio leader Raila Odinga at a town hall meeting in Murang'a County on April 20, 2023.

But the government team said the talks were only adjourned to allow for further consensus before a way forward is issued, probably tomorrow.

Within its rights

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, the other co-chairman of the bipartisan talks, said the coalition was within its rights to hold the demonstrations.

“The right to protest is in the Constitution and you cannot be accused of bad faith when you are exercising Article 37 rights,” Dr Amollo said.