Call off new round of maandamano protests, Ruto urges Raila

President William Ruto yesterday chided the Opposition for threatening to resume mass protests, asking its leaders to give him time to turn around the country’s economy, even as the second round of bi-partisan talks resume.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans had made their decision on August 9, 2022 and what now remains is for all leaders to now work together for the benefit of the country.

The development comes after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga last week called for a resumption of street protests after Ramadhan, which ended last Friday, in a bid to compel the government to address opposition concerns.

Azimio National Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya yesterday announced that the coalition will resume mass protests on May 2.

“We have set the date on a Tuesday to excuse workers who shall be celebrating Labour Day on Monday May 1,” said Mr Oparanya. But, speaking at Friends Church Quakers in Donholm, Nairobi yesterday, Dr Ruto said Kenyans chose the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in last year’s elections that he said met all the hallmarks of a fair, credible and transparent poll. Admitting that the country is facing a myriad of challenges including a high cost of living, protests, he said, are not a solution to the problems.

The Head of State explained that the solution lies in making available affordable inputs to boost production and cause a reduction in food prices.

He said maize flour prices had gone down from Sh230 to below Sh160 for a two-kilo packet, with the aim being to further lower the price to below Sh130.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi called on Kenyans to support the government of President Ruto and exercise patience, asserting that political sideshows will not distract the government from fulfilling its mandate to the people.

“The President has got a mammoth task to turn around the economy. Kenyans should understand that turning around the economy takes time. It is not like instant coffee.”

“We need to brace ourselves for tougher times, but there is hope,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The bi-partisan talks to resolve the political crisis pitting the government against the Opposition enter a critical stage this week.

Azimio and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga wants the government to address the high cost of living by restoring unga, fuel, electricity and school fees subsidies, to open electoral servers to audit data related to last year’s presidential election, to preserve multi-party democracy, and to adhere to the principle of inclusivity in appointment of civil servants.

Tomorrow, the 14-member bi-partisan team co-chaired by MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and George Murugara (Tharaka) is expected to hold its second meeting to deliberate on fundamental issues and strike a balance on the scope of the negotiations.

“From Tuesday, we are engaging in the framework agreement. We don’t know how long it will take but we believe we should settle on the framework agreement so that we start meaningful engagements immediately after,” Dr Amollo told Nation yesterday.

The team had, during its meeting on Thursday last week, agreed to consult President Ruto and Mr Odinga on the committee’s composition and the nature of talks whether parliamentary or extra-parliamentary.

Dr Amollo pointed out that the nature of the engagement with the two principals does not mean the team had reverted their responsibilities to the duo.

Yesterday, members of the civil society also threw their weight behind Mr Odinga’s call for reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, insisting that the current legal framework does not inspire trust and confidence among key stakeholders and the general public.

Kenya National Civil Society Centre (KNCSC) Executive Director Suba Churchill said there is need for a complete overhaul of the process of constituting the selection panel for the appointment of the IEBC chairperson and commissioners to guarantee its impartiality.

The law as finally amended provides that the seven-member Selection Panel for the appointment of the chairperson and members of the IEBC shall comprise of two slots for the Parliamentary Service Commission, two slots for the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya, one slot for the Public Service Commission, one slot for the Political Parties Liaison Committee and one slot for the Law Society of Kenya.