President William Ruto: Raila Odinga unpatriotic for leading demos

President William Ruto has told off Azimio la Umoja leaders on their planned phase two anti-government demonstrations, accusing them of hiding behind protests while pushing for their own selfish agenda.

Dr Ruto reiterated Saturday that it was unfair for Azimio chief Raila Odinga to lead demonstrations that have led to loss of lives and property.

“Azimio leaders are prosecuting their selfish agenda on what they want as leaders and in the process causing chaos and anarchy. Is that really fair?”

The President further questioned Mr Odinga’s will to lead Kenya in future, accusing him of lacking patriotism by leading protests that destroy the economy, whose revival he is purporting to fight for.

“What is in your mind when you see people’s businesses being destroyed?”

The President’s reaction comes after Mr Odinga announced that the bi-weekly protests will resume after the holy month of Ramadhan.

Dr Ruto said the only way to lower the prices of maize flour is to have farmers grow more maize.

He claimed, citing data from the Kenya Seed Company, that due to the government’s subsidised fertilisers, Kenyan farmers have grown two million more kilogrammes of maize.

“I am glad that farmers here in Narok have so far bought subsidised fertilisers worth Sh400 million by buying 120,000 bags,” he said during the launch of the Sh1.7 billion Narok sewerage system in the outskirts of Narok Town.

In a bid to improve sanitation in small towns across the country, Dr Ruto said his administration has injected Sh40 billion in collaboration with development partners to establish sewerage systems in 38 towns across Kenya. He also commissioned the Sh70 million Suswa Dry Port water project.

President Ruto also vowed to fight for the increase of milk production by empowering small-scale dairy farmers.

“It cannot be that a litre of bottled water is more expensive than the same amount of milk. This issue of selling a litre at Sh30 will end. We want to increase it at least up to Sh60,” said Dr Ruto.

On the Maasai Mau forest conservation, Dr Ruto vowed to protect it, terming it as a crucial water tower in the region.

“We shall fence it. I can assure you that no one will ever invade it,” he affirmed.

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu lauded the development partnership between the national and the county governments. He called on the national government to start the second phase of the Narok storm drainage system to avert flooding.

He said Narok has set aside 120 acres for the establishment of the affordable housing project and further 100 acres for the establishment of an industrial park.

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku decried the water crisis facing pastoral communities in the two counties and called on the government to increase the number of water dams.