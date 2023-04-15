Raila invites ICC to probe protesters’ killing, maiming

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has formally sought the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alleged “killing and maiming” of his supporters by the police, signalling a long-drawn confrontation with President William Ruto’s administration.

Mr Odinga’s Azimio coalition has provided details of nine individuals it believes were killed by the police, including a policeman who was run over by a police vehicle, during the now suspended mass action. It has also listed opposition supporters and journalists allegedly wounded by the police during the protests.

In the letter, Mr Odinga, through lawyer Paul Mwangi, wants ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to submit detailed information on the current situation in Kenya to the court’s pre-trial chamber for authorisation of investigations.

The coalition has listed an alleged special squad of police created by Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to unleash terror on its supporters. The letter was dispatched yesterday evening. It accused Mr Koome of violating the Constitution by declaring the protests illegal.

Hospital visits

Mr Odinga, in a recent public address, talked of his visits to hospitals where he witnessed several youths nursing gunshot wounds allegedly inflicted by the police.

He decried lack of action by the authorities in punishing officers involved in maiming and killing innocent supporters. He added that the police officer run over by a police vehicle was his relative.

A Kamukunji police station-based officer firing at a car that had journalists during Azimio anti-government protests. Opposition leader Raila Odinga has formally sought the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alleged “killing and maiming” of his supporters by the police. Photo credit: Raphael Njoroge | Nation Media Group

“The suspect, Japheth Koome, has abrogated the constitutional rights of members of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party members and contravened the Constitution of Kenya by usurping powers of the Judiciary and pronouncing a ban on any exercise of the rights under Article 37 by members the coalition party,” states the letter dated April 14.

The coalition has also drawn the attention of the ICC to an alleged assassination attempt even as it asked The Hague-based court to investigate top Kenya Kwanza leadership, including President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The opposition linked some of their public remarks to the invasion of properties linked to him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The coalition provided accounts of what transpired on April 3, when its leaders staged protests in Embakasi South before police violently dispersed protesters using teargas and water cannons, then allegedly fired more than seven bullets at the vehicle carrying Mr Odinga.

“On April 3, 2023, at 1630 hours around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi City, a contingent of police officers approached the motor vehicle in which the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga was being ferried and fired approximately 10 rounds of live ammunition with a clear intention to kill him,” states the letter.