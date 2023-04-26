Grand welcome, Kibra rally when Raila lands from Dubai, Azimio says

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has planned a grand procession to welcome its leader Raila Odinga from abroad.

The procession will culminate in a major rally in the city on Friday, ahead of the resumption of the opposition's anti-government protests next Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the coalition announced that Mr Odinga will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from his week-long visit to the United Arab Emirates and proceed to the People's Baraza at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra Constituency, on the same day.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said in a statement that Mr Odinga will address the nation at the meeting.

"The Kibra People's Baraza will also set the stage for the peaceful mass action that is set to resume in Nairobi on May 2, 2023, as earlier announced," Mr Wandayi said. He added that the coalition will give more information and details on the upcoming May events in the coming days and at the Kibra rally.

"We appeal to all supporters of our quest for a just, fair, and democratic nation that prioritises its citizens to turn up in large numbers and welcome Rt. Hon. Odinga home and attend the Kibra rally. We further appeal to everyone attending the twin events to maintain peace and order as we have done in the past," the Ugunja MP said.

The event is expected to mirror an occurrence in November 2017 when Mr. Odinga arrived from a 10-day trip to the United States (USA) and was welcomed by thousands of his supporters as they marched to the city center. The procession then, however, was chaotic as police attempted to thwart National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters from accessing the Central Business District.

Mr Odinga’s return comes in the wake of uncertainty surrounding the bipartisan talks between opposition and government meant to address the political crisis in the country.

On Tuesday, the talks hit a snag with the Azimio side announcing that they stand suspended until the contentious issue on the composition of the committee is addressed.