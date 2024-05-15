Homeschooling advocates Tony and Stephanie Mwiti

Homeschooling success sparks edupreneurship

Advocates for homeschooling and directors of Hampton School, Tony (left) and Stephanie Mwiti compare notes during an interview on May 13, 2024, in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  JAMES ROGOI

What you need to know:

  • In a chance meeting, the Mwitis met up with a girl their daughter’s age.
  • They were struck by how bubbly she was, like their Regina of old.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM No easy choices for Raila in AUC job bid

    Raila Odinga

  2. PREMIUM Mum guilt: How we overcame leaving our newborns at home

    Mother and baby

  3. PREMIUM Youth Fund on death bed with nil budget allocation

    National Treasury

  4. PREMIUM Former governors plot comeback in 2027 polls

    Kidero

  5. PREMIUM Blacklisted loan accounts jump 97pc on costly credit

    Loan default