Peter Kenneth bank among firms hit by KRA Sh1.1bn tax demand
Former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth and three companies, including a bank, are the latest high-profile individuals and entities to be caught up in the ongoing tax crackdown by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
The Business Daily has established that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is demanding more than Sh1.14 billion from shareholders of three companies, including Mr Kenneth, for underpayment of tax paid on sale of shares.
According to the KRA, these shareholders paid a total of Sh569.9 million for the sale of their shares instead of Sh1.7 billion, an internal document seen by the Business Daily shows.