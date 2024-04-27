Weak, slow or dead: Why Kenya Kwanza’s free public Wi-Fi promise is a hotspot of frustrations

The promise was straightforward: The Kenya Kwanza administration will provide free WiFi in markets across the country to deliver e-commerce to the palms of local traders.

The target was 25,000 markets, and other populated spots, by end of 2027.

And so, a number of trading centres in Kenya did receive WiFi connectivity infrastructure starting from December 2022, and they were launched with so much flair.

In April last year, the World Bank announced it had offered Sh52 billion for the 25,000 free WiFi hotspots.

The government had hoped the Wi-Fi spots will be a beginning of a big conversation on the growth of the digital economy, with current data showing value addition in the ICT industry estimated at Sh294 billion as at 2021, up from Sh223 billion in 2017—with the figure expected to have shot up even higher now.

"We can create a minimum of 1.5 to two million digital jobs if we leverage on the technology. We monitor the activities based on the launch of the hotspots. One thing we have realised is that we have moved the youth idling near bus stops to close proximity of the free WiFi hotspots. We want to leverage technology for purposes of digital jobs for our youth," ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said of the big promise last year, when he said the spots will have hit 5,000 by end of last year and 25,000 by end of 2027.

However, a countrywide analysis by the Nation that started early this month shows that the ones set up so far are hotspots of frustration and disappointments.

In some areas in Kisumu, Siaya, Kwale, Mombasa, Laikipia and Turkana counties, the Wi-Fi systems either stopped working after a few months or are unreliably slow.

However, the Nation also found areas where the Wi-Fi zones were working, drawing praise from traders and the public.

In terms of the problematic connections, one of the areas is Diani Market in Kwale County. The Wi-Fi was launched in August last year and two months later it ceased.

“The Wi-Fi stopped working around last year in October. We had hopes that this would boost our businesses but it hasn’t,” said Sebastian Juma.

The hub was launched by Mr Owalo alongside Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani. It was expected to help traders market their commodities online and thus expand their markets. But barely a year later, frustrated traders are asking the government to restore the internet service to help run their businesses smoothly.

“We were excited about the internet. But it did not take long before it started (slowing down). It then stopped working suddenly in less than two months,” said Mr Juma.

In Mombasa, at least two locations where the government Wi-Fi hotspot have been out of service for over six months.

At Mackinnon Market commonly known as Marikiti at the heart of Mombasa, traders are frustrated.

During its launch on August 5, 2023, Mr Owalo said the government is on course to implement its plan to connect 25,000 markets to the internet across the country, in a bid to turn Kenya into a digital economy.

This is, however, not the case as traders have now been forced to buy bundles after internet connection went down over six months ago at Marikiti market and Mama Ngina Waterfront.

“When we got the public Wi-Fi, we were excited. Some of us even had to discontinue paying for our initial subscription. I post my business online... The downturn of Wi-Fi has affected my business. I have incurred losses for the last six to seven months,” said the market secretary Abdulfataa Athman.

Marikiti Market Chairman Muhammad Al said his members have resorted to using their own data bundles to enhance e-commerce.

At Mama Ngina Waterfront, the traders and residents have the same story. The free public Wi-Fi hotspot isn’t functioning.

“We used to enjoy sending photos promptly and doing searches on the internet,” said Mr Alex Ngao, a beverages vendor at Mama Ngina Waterfront.

Small radius

In Nairobi, the Wi-Fi spots launched in November 2022 at City Market, and another at Wakulima market, have either failed or are unreliable, with very small radius of connection.

Traders who spoke to the nation noted that the WI-FI was functional for only three days.

Later on, City Market’s network coverage went down and as proved by our writer, for one to browse, they must move 10 metres closer to the router which is mounted on a wall of the markets 1st floor above the stairs.

“We are raising concern to the government to re-service its WI-FI system to enable us reach our customers and trade without challenges,” City Market Fish Mongers Association chairman, Joanes Odongo remarked.

A survey at Wakulima Market popularly known as Marikiti showed the response from traders and management was worse than the City Market.

“The public WI-FI was meant to serve the more than 4,000 traders here at Marikiti and its environs. Even here at our offices there is no network coverage,” an official from the county government who cannot be named due to protocol reasons said.

Ms Rose Ndunge, a potato seller operating at the market for the last 20 years says the WI-FI was supposed to cover Kenya Railways terminus and Machakos Retail Market along Landhies Road.

Mrs Scholastica Ngumbi, a mother of three and a potato hawker at Marikiti for the last 24 years said when the WI-FI was operational, she used to market and sell her farm produce to her clients by accessing them faster through the network connectivity.

Elsewhere in Ahero, Kisumu County, the story of a failed Wi-Fi zone is replicated. Mr Charles Omoro, an Ahero resident, had looked forward to a period of free network connectivity when Mr Owalo launched the project in Ahero market on December 23, 2022. Mr Omoro said he would visit the trading centre thereafter while using the hotspot to either navigate through social media platforms or search for online job opportunities.

However, his joy and that of young people in the area was short-lived since the public hotspot at Ahero market was only operational for a week before it became slow and unreliable.

Ms Jane Akinyi, who sells cereals at Ahero, says the hotspot ceased to work two months ago when an electric pole fell over the building where the internet gadget was installed.

In Turkana, traders at Lodwar Fresh Produce Market and adjacent Livestock market said that a free Wi-Fi portal installed at the facility is not reliable.

During a spot check by the Nation on April 4, both GOK_WIFI_OUT and GOK_WIFI networks were not working.

Ms Catherine Kathure said that the Wi-Fi was strong for a few weeks after the Senate Committee on Information Communication and Technology (ICT) chaired by Allan Chesang launched it on September 28, 2023 during a Senate Mashinani session in Turkana.

Lodwar Fresh Produce Market Chairman Moses Kalotum said that the free internet used to attract many members of the public but nowadays the weak and reliable service is no longer attracting traffic to the dedicated office.

Another dysfunctional portal is in Bondo, Siaya County.

“Our hotspot was the first in Siaya County. Sadly, it was the first one to break down. It really helped us. To go online today, we must dig into our pockets,” lamented Marvin Ochieng who operates a barber shop in Migingo Market where the hotspot was installed.

In Kericho, an internet hub launched in January 2023 is not functional due to vandalism.

Youth and members of the public who usually use the Wi-Fi hotspot at Moi Gardens have been forced to utilise their internet bundles to transact business, research and study online.

“Unfortunately, the internet has not been functional as a result of an alleged case of vandalism with the government not having repaired or reinstalled the stolen gadgets,” a security officer manning the ICT hub at the recreational centre said.

Laban Kiptoo, a Maasai Mara University student and resident of Kericho town said the vandalism had caused a lot of inconvenience to the public.

At the Ol Jabet Market on the Nyahururu-Rumuruti road, the connection disappeared without warning.

“Soon after the Wi-Fi was launched by the CS, we witnessed a rush to purchase smartphones by elderly women who make the majority of the traders. But this excitement has now fizzled out after the free internet connection disappeared after five months without warning. The women have now gone back to their ‘mulika mwizi’ phones,” said Shadrack Mbui, the chairman of the market management committee.

Ms Hellen Githaiga, a trader in the market, accused the government of taking one step forwards and three backwards for initiating a project to create excitement among the voters without putting up structures for their sustainability.

“The internet should not only be restored but should be expanded to cover the entire town,” she said.

The areas where the Wi-Fi is working include the Nakuru Wakulima Market. A spot-check at the market five months later shows how the Wi-Fi has been helpful to traders to sell their produce and showcase on social media networks and attract a huge clientele despite the diverse age.

Ms Alice Maina, a trader in the market for the past five years, said that with the introduction of public Wi-Fi and a stable internet connection, it has given traders an opportunity to showcase, sell their produce online and engage with customers through social media channels.

In Nyeri, sellers at the open-air market at the town's stage complained that the government public Wifi remains slow despite raising the issue with the IT county government staff.

As a result, the chairman of the market Mr Ernest Kuria said that most sellers had resorted to using their data bundles.

The public wifi, launched by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on December 19, 2022 was meant to provide a platform for the over 700 sellers at the establishment market their products.

The sellers had been sensitized on how to sell their products online.

"But most of them only did the online marketing the first five months before giving up because of the unstable network, " says the Chairman adding that they called the County IT employees four times to rectify the situation before finally giving up.

In Homa Bay, Sare Beach Management Unit chairman William Onditi said fishermen are using the public Wi-Fi to learn about new fishing technologies.

“Most of the people enjoying the internet are younger fishermen. Older fishermen do not pay much attention to it but it helps all of us,” he said.

In Kendu Bay, boda boda rider Wycliffe Omondi said he uses the Wi-Fi to surf the internet.

“I use the internet to access social media sites,” he said.

Some people have, however, reported challenges when using the Wi-Fi, as there are moments when there is no connection.

In Siaya, four Wi-Fi hotspots installed by the government are working and members of the public are happy to utilise them. They are: Siaya County Commissioner’s office, Mutumbu, Ajigo and Ndori.

In Uasin Gishu County, at the Eldoret National Polytechnic is one of the digital hubs that was launched by the ICT CS Owalo August last year.

The institution’s Chief Principal Charles Koech stated that the hub received 100 computers from the ICT ministry that enable the access digital jobs.

“The hub is working with youth from the institution and outside are already earning some money through the online jobs,” stated Mr Koech on April 11, 2024.

In Trans Nzoia, the residents have expressed disappointment over poor internet service by free public WiFi installed by the national government in parts of the county.

Mr Owalo launched the free Wi-Fi at Kitale Bus Park, Kiminini and Sikhendu markets on August 18 last year to help enhance internet connectivity.

But a spot check by the Nation at the three public WiFi spots revealed an inefficient and poor service, hence the public have not gotten value from the installation of the facility.

A trader at Kitale Bus Park, Mark Keya said the WiFi service is inconsistent and has very poor connectivity.



