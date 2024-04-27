A free public Wi-Fi spot located outside the Kenya National Archives.

Weak, slow or dead: Why Kenya Kwanza’s free public Wi-Fi promise is a hotspot of frustrations

A free public Wi-Fi spot located outside the Kenya National Archives. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group


By  Saturday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • Apart from a few spots that are still functional, traders in markets across the country resort to purchasing internet bundles courtesy of dead connection or snail pace speeds.
  • In several areas in the country, the systems either stopped working after launch or are painfully slow.
  • The World Bank apparently offered Sh52 billion for the 25,000 free WiFi hotspots.

