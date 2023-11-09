Fact check: What did President Ruto say during State of the Nation address?

The much anticipated State of the Nation address by President William Ruto has come and gone.

The President is mandated by the Constitution to address the nation every year and give a ‘status’ update of the country on three key areas: national security, national values and governance, and progress in delivering the nation’s international obligations.

This year’s address was highly anticipated, because it came against the backdrop major issues affecting many Kenyans such as high cost of living. Many were looking forward to hearing what the head of state had to say.

After the dust following the speech had settled and water found its level, Nation Research combed through the State of the Nation address, to highlight the key issues the president spoke about, and the key pledges he made.

Below is a breakdown:

Pledges from the State of the Nation Address

1. Commenced the rollout of 100,000 kilometers of the last mile fiber optic connectivity, with 25,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots in all market centres. By end of 2023 the first 2,200 will be rolled out.

2. In December, Kenya will settle the first Sh500 billion debt instalment of the US 2 billion dollars Eurobond debt that falls due next year

3. Directed that 80 per cent of future recruitment of all security services from the military, police, KWS, KFS and all other security agencies, that 80 per cent will come from the well trained, talented and committed young men and women who have undergone training at the NYS.

4. Construction of 400 markets across the country is underway.

CLAIM VERIFICATION

1. Sh3 billion allocations to the judiciary to enhance work.

TRUE

The Kenyan government under President William Ruto allocated an additional Sh3 billion to the judiciary.

The total budget for the Judiciary in the 2023/2024 financial year is Sh23 billion, up from Sh18.8 billion in the previous financial <https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2023-06-15-2023-budget-judiciary-gets-extra-sh5-billion-after-ruto-promise/> year.

3. Fertilizer prices were reduced from Sh6,500 to Sh2,500.

TRUE

The Kenyan government significantly reduced the price of fertiliser. The price of a 50 bag of fertiliser was reduced from Sh6,500 to Sh3,500 and later (in August) to Sh2,500.

4. 2kg packet of Maize flour retailing at between Sh145 and Sh175 depending on the brand down from Sh250.

False

2kg packet of maize flour is retailing at an average of Sh200.

5. Digital register for farmers – Does it exist?

TRUE

The Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, launched a digital platform known as the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (KIAMIS) to:

1. Facilitate the registration of farmers.

2. Provide e-extension, credit management, and mechanisation services by the Government and counties.

The platform is also designed to organise and use data to implement various farmer support services. The registration system has been tested and used to register farmers and give the fertiliser subsidy on a pilot basis.

7. Established 22 new fish landing sites in nine counties in Nyanza and the coast.

TRUE

The government under President William Ruto has set aside up to Sh900 million for fish landing sites in the Nyanza region.

The 9 landing sites in the region, which the president said should start functioning within the next year, are to be located at Luanda Kotieno (this one is complete), Wich Lum, Asat, Bugar, Sori, and two more in Homa Bay county.

Additionally, on November 5, the president commissioned 11 fish landing sites to be constructed in Lamu, Bura and Tana River.

11 fish landing sites will be constructed in Coast region - President Ruto

12. Set up 2 hatcheries in Kabonyo Kisumu and Shimoni kwale

● True-President Ruto inaugurated Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence in Kabonyo, Kisumu County during his tour of the region. The facility is expected to produce up to 10 million fingerlings per year, which will help in restocking Lake Victoria.

● True-Construction of a fish hatchery in Shimoni port yet to begin. Tender for its construction was on November 3 rewarded by President Ruto to another contractor following complaint of delay. Sh 1 billion set apart for its construction.

Inside Sh2.6bn Shimoni Fish Port to be launched by President Ruto

14. 17 certified warehouses jointly managed by the National Cereals and Produce Board and private sector owners with a combined capacity of 365 metric tonnes have been prepared in maize growing areas.

Partly true-By July 6th, the Ministry of Agriculture was requesting for Sh1 billion from the National Treasury to operationalise a warehouse receipt system. The system allows farmers to deposit their products in certified warehouses belonging to the National Cereals and Produce Board. The produce is then tested, cleaned, graded and stored, allowing for reduction of post-harvest losses. Media reports show there are 30 warehouses

15. NSSF growth from 1.4 billion in January to 6.5 billion per month.

No available data

18. 56,000 new teachers have been employed in 2023.

PARTLY FALSE.

80 per cent of 56,000 teachers are on short term contracts (hired), while 20 per cent are permanently employed.

20. About Sh60 billion debt accrued by public universities as of 2022.

POSSIBLY TRUE

According to financial reports, Kenyan public universities had accrued a debt of about Sh56 billion As of 2022.

21. Open University of Kenya is now a chartered university after being in the works for 10 years. First 1,000 students will report next month.

TRUE

The Open University of Kenya was awarded a charter on August 3, 2023 by President William Ruto. The university is located in the Konza Technopolis in Machakos County.

22. Deployed 100,000 community health volunteers, with electronic digital kits. CHPs have attended to 1.2 million households in the past one month

In progress

President announced in June that his administration would employ 103,000 CHPs. In September, he flagged off the distribution of 100,000 kits to be used by CHPs in household screening. However they are yet to be confirmed, as counties are supposed to identify those to be recruited.

23. Construction of 46,792 affordable houses underway. Construction of 40,000 units to begin soon

True

Announced during Mashujaa celebrations that 46,792 units are being constructed

25. 30,000 government services digitized

Possibly true

5,000 government services digitised in June, with an unspecified number to be onboarded later. The 30,000 figure is the first announcement since then.

26.● Employed 20,000 new healthcare workers, deployed

● 8, 429 workers whose contracts had lapsed,

● 3, 394 interns enrolled across the country to increase availability of human capital in the health sector.

● False-employment of 20,000 healthcare workers still remains an unfulfilled promise from January 2023.

● True- Contracts that had lapsed were in September 2023 extended for three years

● Partly false: Media reports show that about 1,200 interns were deployed to hospitals since the beginning of the year.

28. Over 50,000 Kenyans employed through the affordable housing programme.

No available data

29. Commenced the rollout of 100,000 kilometres of the last mile fibre optic connectivity, with 25,000 free WiFi hostposts in all market centres. By end of 2023. The first 2,200 will be rolled out.

True

● Communications Authority of Kenya and ICT Authority signed an agreement on April 18, 2023 to deploy the last mile fibre optic cable connectivity across 19 counties that were unserved and under-served.

True, in progress