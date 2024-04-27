Pastor Francis Changwony

Scars of banditry: How residents have borne brunt of never-ending menace

Pastor Francis Changwony of Ngaratuko in Baringo North Constituency, Baringo County, shows a scar on his shoulder from a bullet that exited through his back.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Criminals leave in their wake death and destruction some not sparing pets including dogs.
  • Incessant theft of animals on which residents in Baringo depend on for livelihoods renders families paupers.

