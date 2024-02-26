Maralal town,

A day in life of a student in Samburu's bandit zone

Residents hold peaceful demonstrations in Maralal town, Samburu County on February 26, 2024, following the killing of Angata Nanyekie Ward MCA Paul Leshimpiro. 

Photo credit: Goffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the past three weeks, attacks have been reported in Soit Pus, Lorian and Morijo, with at least four people killed.
  • Morijo Secondary School headteacher Irene Kamande says it is a challenge to keep students in school amid the violence.
  • But despite the darkness, Morijo Secondary School recorded impressive results in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams

