Maralal to Baragoi: The dreadful task of keeping the highway of death free of bandits

These attacks highlight growing concerns that armed bandits are stepping up their attacks on residents and motorists on the Maralal-Baragoi road, which is rugged and rocky, with many parts lacking mobile phone coverage, giving the bandits an advantage.
The main road linking villages in Samburu North has been plagued by banditry, with numerous attacks in the past year alone.
Once a vibrant area, parts of the road now feel menacing, with potential ambushes for anyone travelling along it. The road has thick bushes, making it a prime spot for armed criminals to scout and ambush unsuspecting motorists travelling along the route.
The road also traverses hills and valleys which have also given the criminals an advantage.
The rugged terrain, coupled with the sweltering heat, has been a boon to the bandits, with the troubled region witnessing a surge in deadly attacks that have claimed more than three lives in recent incidents.
The age-old tradition, considered the most dreaded punishment for criminals, is now being used to combat cattle rustling and highway banditry, which continues despite the heavy presence of police backed by the military.
Locals and leaders are also watching closely to see how newly appointed County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha tackles perennial insecurity challenges such as cattle rustling and escalating banditry.
Kyatha takes up the post in the volatile Samburu region, replacing Henry Wafula who has been transferred to Makueni County in the same capacity.
"He should prioritise security. We are no longer safe, and we feel that we are left to die," said Mary Naibulu, a resident.
Despite various efforts to restore peace, animosity between the warring communities persists.
From ancient weapons such as spears and arrows, the conflict has evolved with the proliferation of illegal firearms, resulting in daily gun battles.
Josephat Lekume believes that the only lasting solution to cattle rustling is to end the illegal possession of firearms. He also highlights the challenge of poor road networks, which prevent police patrol vehicles from reaching some areas.
Bandit attacks led to the closure of the Soit-Pus Primary School and the displacement of more than 100 families.