Suspected bandits shoot dead Samburu MCA Paul Leshimpiro

A member of the Samburu County Assembly has been shot dead by suspected bandits in Soit Pus area of Samburu North.

Angata Nanyekie MCA Paul Leshimpiro was killed by suspected bandits, believed to be from neighbouring Baringo County, as he was returning home.

Samburu County Police Commander Thomas Ototo, who confirmed the incident on Sunday afternoon, said the MCA was on his way home when he was ambushed by gunmen.

"The MCA was ambushed by gunmen believed to be from Tiaty. He was rushed to Morijo Dispensary where he succumbed to gunshot wounds," Mr Ototo told the Nation.

His driver, however, escaped unhurt during the attack.

Over the past month, parts of Soit Pus, Morijo and Angata Nanyekie have been dogged by banditry attacks on villagers and even travellers.

According to Mr Ototo, the attackers opened fire at close range.

The body of the ward representative has been taken to the Samburu County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Mr Ototo said police were pursuing the suspects who fled after the incident. He said that security had been beefed up in the area.

What the government plans to do about the deteriorating security situation in parts of Samburu remains a mystery.

Banditry has increased in the area in recent days, despite the heavy military presence in the hotspots.



Most families have been impoverished by constant bandit activity since February last year. Despite government orders, the security situation in the troubled region remains elusive following deadly attacks by bandits and cattle rustlers on locals in Samburu West.



Recently, residents of Samburu West petitioned the Senate to intervene and address the rampant banditry in the volatile region.