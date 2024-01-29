Ex-PS Richard Lesiyampe: My close shave with armed bandits

Former Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe's eyes carried the weight of memories as he described the moment that shattered the tranquillity of his home in Loibornkare, Samburu West.

"It was like the Israel versus Hamas war (in Gaza) in my compound," Dr Lesiyampe said, his voice tinged with a mixture of disbelief and anguish.

On Sunday, a group of heavily armed bandits descended on the ex-PS's residence, their sinister intentions shrouded in shadows.

The daring criminals breached the security fences with ruthless precision and laid siege to Dr Lesiyampe's home in what appeared to be an advanced and calculated determination.

For the residents of Loibornkare, Dr Lesiyampe's home has long been a symbol of authority. But it was turned into a battleground as the assailants stormed through its corridors, destroying buildings as the echoes of gunfire reverberated.

"It was a harrowing experience. If these criminals can attack the PS, what about a poor herder?" posed Dr Lesiyampe.

The audacious attack on Dr Lesiyampe's house sent panic through the villages, which have been rocked by gun attacks over the past year. Dr Lesiyampe was in his home when gunmen attacked and fired shots.

The former PS described the frantic moments as his family panicked.

"You never imagine that your home will become a battleground. We have seen enough in this region. It is only in this region that we have bandits who do not respect the law and carry out deadly attacks at will," he said.

"Most deaths as a result of banditry are crude. Senseless killings of women, school children and even old men," he added.

He described the incessant cattle rustling in the region as a primitive way of accumulating wealth as he called on the government to take charge and put an end to the vice.

"These criminals have perfected the art of cattle rustling, which is a primitive method of capital accumulation and this must be put to an end," the PS said.

He expressed concern about the degree of banditry in Samburu West, where more than 60 locals have reportedly died at the hands of armed bandits since last year. Parts of Samburu West, including Loibornkare, have experienced sporadic bandit attacks that have not only destabilised families but also disrupted education, economic activities and routine service delivery.

Mr Lesiyampe said that thousands of locals had been rendered homeless by continued banditry attacks in the region and 'the state must step up its efforts to protect its people'. He said it was disheartening to see locals becoming internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their own land.

"The landscape of Samburu West is one of fear and death. Nobody is safe anymore. Thousands have been turned into IDPs in their own land. It is high time President Ruto took charge to end this madness," said Dr Lesiyampe.

Samburu County Police Commander David Wambua said police officers had been dispatched to investigate the attack.

"We have not received any official report on the attack. Our officers are on the ground," Mr Wambua told the Nation.

The attack came just three days after multiple bandit attacks in the Morijo area led to the closure of Soit Pus Primary School in the area. Learning activities at the institution were suspended when more than 100 families fled their homes early last Thursday following a recent spate of banditry attacks in the troubled region.

More than five bandit attacks have been reported in villages in Soit Pus, Lorian and Morijo areas in three days, leaving one police reservist dead and several others injured.

Samburu North MP Eli Letipila called on the government and its agencies to intervene to reopen Soit Pus Primary School, even as he expressed concern that learners would fall behind in their studies under a new education system.

Mr Letipila said it was unacceptable for locals to be displaced from their own land because of banditry, which continues despite the presence of various security units in the region.

"These learners who have been forced out of school have a right to education just like the rest of the country. The villagers have been displaced from their homes, they also have the right to own property like the rest of Kenyans. It is really unfortunate because these learners will fall behind in their studies," said Mr Letipila.

Some parts of the region remain volatile almost a year after security forces were deployed to curb banditry.