Operation Maliza Uhalifu to extend to new bandits hideouts

The government is extending the coverage of Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) to sections of Eastern region in Northern parts of Meru, Isiolo and Marsabit counties where bandits are believed to have been fleeing to following the intensity of the operation in Turkana and Samburu counties.

The Ministry of Interior has marked the recent attacks witnessed in Meru North’s Igembe North and West as having been committed by bandits streaming in from the neighboring Isiolo and Marsabit counties and a few from the area around Archer’s Post in Samburu County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki on Thursday said the new banditry hotspots will be gazetted as 'Disturbed and Dangerous' as the operation assumes its third phase in the coming year.

Consequently, curfew and emergency measures will be imposed to facilitate the flushing out of bandits and recovery of stolen livestock but before then, new specialized security camps will be set up this week and a few security roads cleared to aid movement.

“The Operation Maliza Uhalifu that was declared in February this year in specific parts of six North Rift Valley Region has been successful and up to 70 per cent of the challenge has been dealt with," Kindiki said.

"Some of the most notorious hotbeds of banditry have been handled though we still have a few problematic areas where sporadic attacks have been staged. We will not relent until this problem of cattle rustling is completely eradicated. We must finish this job,” the CS added.

“We are firming up our security interventions in this area of Eastern Region because the menace of livestock rustling is affecting our people and perpetrators must be dealt with ruthlessly... killing of civilians and security officers, and theft of livestock has been happening in Isiolo, Marsabit and Meru North.”

The CS spoke after holding a strategic, review and planning engagement with security teams from Rift Valley and Eastern Regions and Formation Field Commanders at Archer's Post, Samburu County.

A Multi-Agency vehicle checkpoint has been set up at Archer’s Post to check against the flow of illicit arms, trafficking in persons and movement of narcotics and psychotropic substances along the Moyale-Isiolo-Nairobi Highway.

Kindiki warned national government and security officials whose jurisdictions will be found harbouring stolen livestock of dire consequences including immediate sacking and prosecution especially in areas where their colleagues are attacked by bandits attempting to commit atrocities.

“I want to tell them that they will be held personally liable. Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs know where these rustlers come from, their homes and where they keep the stolen animals. A government officer can't continue receiving a salary yet in their jurisdiction, acts of cattle rustling continue unabated. Such officers will be relieved of their duties and I can assure you that in 2024, such officers will have to give way,” he said.

The CS further warned security officers to desist from receiving operational commands from politicians.

A reward had been promised to those who commit to the operation and ensure its continued success.

"We are going to place a value on the heads of commanders of banditry and any citizen or security officer who helps apprehend these criminals will be rewarded. As security officers, use the weapons you have to protect yourselves and the civilians from armed criminals. Don't allow an armed criminal to put you down. Deal with them ruthlessly and know that the Government will protect and defend you. What we will not do is defend any officer who misuses their firearms,” said Kindiki.

With OMU set to hit a year since it began in February this year, security agencies are now looking into building resilience amongst affected communities and mainstreaming them into national development plans.