Raila piles pressure on Ruto to declare floods a national disaster

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga Friday continued to implore President William Ruto to declare the ongoing heavy floods a national disaster.

"Tangezeni hali ya hatari. (Declare flooding a national disaster)," Mr Odinga urged President Ruto.

He spoke on Friday at Mukuru Kwa Reuben where he distributed food and non-food items to flood victims in Embakasi South.

Mr Odinga explained that by the declaration, more aid from the international community would stream in to help cushion the devastated Kenyans.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Friday said that the floods have led to the deaths of 210 people, and some 115 camps in 19 counties are hosting 27,586 people.

Also Read: Family that lost 5 relatives in Solai dam tragedy caught up in Mai Mahiu incident

The former prime minister also asked the government to treat Kenyans humanely as rains continue to wreak havoc.

Following the Cabinet deliberations and warnings by the meteorology department, the government has ordered people residing in flood-prone areas across five counties in the Coast region to vacate within 24 hours or be forcefully evacuated.

The Head of State had Tuesday while in Mai Mahiu ordered the people living in riparian areas to vacate in 48 hours starting Wednesday when he visited those affected by the deluge.

The directive was endorsed by the cabinet earlier on Tuesday after the relevant state agencies completed mapping out all the fragile ecosystems around the country.

Also Read: Cloud of grief shrouds Mai Mahiu as floods claim 48 lives

In the context of looming evacuations, Mr Odinga asked the State to be considerate to the living conditions that has seen individuals live in the earmarked areas.

He was accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who also urged the state to assist the affected livelihoods wherever they are.

The effects of the downpour have continued to upend lives across the country. Following the continued rains, roads have been cut, houses marooned and scores of lives have been lost.

The weatherman has also continued to warn of more rains. Already, the coastal region meteorological reports have warned, is likely to be hit by Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves and strong winds that could affect activities in the Indian Ocean.

The opposition, who questioned the government’s preparedness to handle disasters, told the residents that they had a proper plan.

The former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni told the government to accept that the country is in a disaster

“We're in a disaster of floods,” he said.

At the same time, the former defence CS Eugene Wamalwa said it was high time the government declared the deluge occasioned by heavy downpour a national crisis.

“Time has come,” Mr Wamalwa said, “For Kenya Kwanza government to declare flood a national crisis.”