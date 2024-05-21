Breaking News: We did not pay for President Ruto's jet to America, says US government

Benjamin Netanyahu

ICC Warrants: The difficulty of arresting sitting Head of State or government

A Muslim activist looks on as she holds a placard depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against Israel and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 17, 2024. 

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It will be the second time under Khan's tenure that an ICC Prosecutor has sought arrest warrants for a sitting head of government or state.
  • Last year, the Court agreed and indicted Russian leader Vladimir Putin for crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The making of Gachagua's new centre of power

    Rigathi Gachagua

  2. PREMIUM Medic sues ex-patient-cum-lover in precedent-setting case

    medical doctor

  3. PREMIUM Economy adds 848,100 new jobs as growth rises

    jobs

  4. PREMIUM Dramatic Kenyan visit by Iran President Raisi that rattled US

    President William Ruto