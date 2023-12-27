State to rebuild schools razed by bandits, offer 24-hour security, says Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

The government will reconstruct schools destroyed by bandits in insecurity hit counties in the North Rift region and put them under 24-hour security watch.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday gave the assurance, saying the schools will ready by January 8 when first term begins. Prof Kindiki said the institutions will be guarded by specialised officers and the National Police Reservists.

“All schools that were closed due to insecurity posed by bandits and other armed criminals must be reopened in January when learning resumes. We will ensure that they are rehabilitated and placed under 24-hour guard,” said the CS who was touring the region for the second day.

Among the schools to be rehabilitated are nine in West Pokot county. They are Cheptulel Boys Secondary School, Chesegon, Cheptulel, Sapulmoi, Lonyangalem, Kour, Songok and Karon primary schools and Kisaa ECDE school.

Prof Kindiki, while putting bandits on notice, said the government will provide adequate security to ensure resumption of normal learning activities.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki helping in the rehabilitation of classrooms at Sapulmoi Primary School in West Pokot County. Photo credit: Pool

He said the government will further provide food to parents who were unable to cultivate their farms due to fears of banditry attacks.

“The government understands that you were unable to cultivate your lands because of the risk posed by bandits. We will provide enough food to feed your children in all schools to ensure that they continue to learn in a conducive environment,” added the CS.

He assured teachers in banditry prone areas of their security, noting that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has posted enough staff to facilitate smooth learning exercise.

“The TSC has assured us that all these schools will have sufficient teachers to teach our children. The safety and security of our teachers will be guaranteed. They have no reason to fear. We must not allow a few criminal elements to derail the education of our children and sabotage the next generation,” said Prof Kindiki.

The CS shared lunch during Boxing Day with security officers serving in the 'Operation Maliza Uhalifu'.

He toured Cheptulel Boys Secondary School and Sapulmol Primary School in Sigor constituency , West Pokot County.

He said the government has made a lot of progress in the war against bandits in the region and disclosed plans to construct more security roads to hasten response against any banditry attacks.

“More modern equipment, including MRAPs, personal protective gear and aerial surveillance kits are on the way. The criminals will have no escape route..." said Prof Kindiki while assuring parents that their children will be in safe hands while in school next year.

He regretted that most learning materials were going in insecurity hit West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, Samburu and Laikipia Counties and warned of stern action against criminals who attack security personnel.