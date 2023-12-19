Man shot dead in latest bandit attack in West Pokot

Peace efforts in the North Rift region have dealt a major blow following fresh banditry attacks that led to deaths and displacements.

On Sunday, a man was shot dead after armed bandits attacked Ombolion village in West Pokot County before driving away livestock.

The attack comes two weeks after seven people were allegedly killed by a multi-agency team undertaking a security operation in the region.

Area leaders, led by Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto and West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Victor Sigwa, on Tuesday expressed concern over the attacks despite the ongoing peace process.

They claimed a football tournament sponsored by Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had not yielded any fruits as bandit attacks are still persistent in the region.

According to Mr Moroto, the peace tournament should be done in volatile areas involving local community members and all leaders.

“The tournament should be held in the affected areas like Chesegon and Turkwel. We need peace caravans and we want the warriors to aboard,” said Mr Moroto.

Mr Sigwat faulted the Government for failing to protect the residents of West Pokot.

“Where was the drone-propelled grenade that killed our people when the bandits were attacking our people? Where was the Kenya Defence Forces at Loyapat? Let them be on the lookout and have patrols,” said Mr Sigwat who is also a Member of County Assembly ( Endough Ward).

Nominated MCA Marishana Cheruto called on the Government to initiate a disarmament exercise to rid the region of illegal firearms

Mnagei ward MCA Richard Todosia called on all local leaders to champion for peace.

“We need all Governors, MPS and peace ambassador Tegla Lourupe to champion the peace efforts. In 2016, there was calm when President William Ruto, who was at the time the Deputy President, led a peace caravan in the North Rift region,” Todosia said.