All you need to know about land surveying and how it has evolved

You have probably come across them; either at a building or road construction site, or some other work that involves land. An individual diligently scrutinising the landscape with a tripod-mounted instrument. Chances are, you have encountered a land surveyor hard at work.

But what exactly is land surveying? What are these individuals measuring or mapping, and why is it important?

If you are one of the people who have found their curiosity roused by these professionals, or you are perhaps a prospective land owner, or a land owner already, who might want to engage the services of a land surveyor, DN2 Property breaks it all down for you. And who better to talk to than the person at the helm of this field, the Chief Executive Officer Institution of Surveyors of Kenya Augustine Munialo.

We will look at the history of land surveying, modern technology and future prospects in the field; the importance of land surveying; essential steps to take before a survey is conducted; and how to select the right surveyor.

At its core, land surveying is a meticulous process of establishing precise boundaries, dimensions, and measurements of a piece of land. Often referred to as property or boundary surveying, it involves the use of specialised equipment and techniques to map out land features accurately. Surveyors, the skilled professionals behind these endeavours, play a pivotal role in gathering, organising, and presenting spatial data crucial for informed decision-making in various real estate and development endeavours.

Land surveying, an ancient practice deeply woven into the fabric of human civilization, has evolved significantly over the ages.

From its humble beginnings of manual measurements and rudimentary tools to the sophisticated technologies of the modern era, the journey of land surveying is a testament to human ingenuity and innovation.

The history of land surveying

The roots of land surveying trace back to ancient civilizations, where community leaders and rulers relied on surveying techniques to demarcate land boundaries, allocate resources, and establish property rights. In ancient Egypt, the annual flooding of the Nile River necessitated precise land measurements for agricultural planning and taxation purposes, leading to the development of early surveying methods.

Surveying is the oldest profession in the world. During the Roman Empire, land surveying flourished as engineers and architects employed surveying techniques to design and construct roads, aqueducts, and monuments. The Romans pioneered the use of instruments such as the groma, dioptra and chorobates for precise measurements and geometric calculations, laying the foundation for modern surveying practices (these three represent some of the essential instruments used by the Romans in their engineering projects. They provided the surveyors with a means of establishing vertical and horizontal alignment).

Throughout the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, land surveying continued to evolve, with advancements in cartography, navigation, and trigonometry contributing to more accurate maps and charts. The Age of Exploration spurred the need for accurate surveys of newly discovered lands, leading to the development of innovative surveying instruments and techniques.

The advent of modern surveying techniques

The Industrial Revolution heralded a new era of technological innovation in land surveying, with the invention of precision instruments such as the theodolite and transit. These instruments revolutionized the field, enabling surveyors to measure angles and distances with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

In the late 20th century, the introduction of electronic distance measurement (EDM) technology and total stations further transformed land surveying practices. Total stations (the devices you see mounted on tripods), equipped with EDM and electronic angle measurement capabilities, revolutionised data collection in the field, allowing surveyors to obtain precise measurements quickly and reliably.

The integration of Global Positioning System (GPS) technology in land surveying marked another milestone in the field's evolution. GPS receivers enabled surveyors to determine precise coordinates and elevation data, revolutionising geodetic surveying and supporting a wide range of applications, from mapping and navigation to scientific research and environmental monitoring.

Exploring modern surveying technologies

The landscape of modern land surveying is defined by a diverse array of technologies and methodologies, each tailored to specific applications and requirements. From traditional surveying instruments to cutting edge remote sensing techniques, surveyors leverage a wide range of tools to collect, analyse, and visualise spatial data.

Total stations remain a cornerstone of modern land surveying, offering precise measurements of angles and distances in the field. Equipped with electronic sensors and data recording capabilities, total stations streamline data collection and enhance survey accuracy.

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS): GNSS technologies such as GPS (USA), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (Europe) and BeidDou (China), provide real-time positioning and navigation capabilities, enabling surveyors to obtain accurate location data anywhere on the globe. GNSS receivers are widely used in geodetic surveying, construction staking, and aerial mapping applications.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging): LiDAR technology utilises laser pulses to measure distances and create detailed three-dimensional maps of terrain and objects. LiDAR scanners are employed in topographic surveys, infrastructure mapping, and environmental monitoring, offering unparalleled accuracy and resolution.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): UAVs, or drones, have emerged as versatile tools for aerial surveying and mapping tasks. Equipped with high-resolution cameras and LiDAR sensors, drones can capture detailed aerial imagery and terrain data with precision and efficiency, making them ideal for large-scale mapping projects and infrastructure inspections.

Geographic Information Systems (GIS): GIS software enables surveyors to organise, analyse, and visualize spatial data, empowering informed decision-making and resource management. GIS platforms integrate survey data with other geospatial datasets, facilitating comprehensive spatial analysis and supporting diverse applications in land management and planning.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: AI and machine learning algorithms are increasingly being applied to land surveying tasks, enabling automated data analysis, feature recognition, and pattern detection. These advanced techniques streamline survey workflows, improve data quality, and enhance decision-making processes in the field.

Future trends and prospects in land surveying

Looking ahead, the future of land surveying is poised for further transformation, driven by ongoing technological advancements and evolving industry trends. Key areas of development and innovation include:

The integration of multiple sensor technologies, such as LiDAR, Remote Sensing , and IMUs, promises to revolutionise data capture and processing in land surveying. Integrated sensor fusion techniques combine data from diverse sources to generate comprehensive and accurate representations of the surveyed environment, enabling richer insights and more informed decision-making.

Blockchain technology: Blockchain technology holds promise for enhancing the security, transparency, and integrity of land surveying records and transactions. By leveraging blockchain-based platforms, surveyors can create tamper-proof digital records of survey data, property boundaries, and ownership rights, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring the authenticity of land-related documents.

Smart surveying devices: The development of smart surveying devices, equipped with built-in sensors, connectivity features, and intelligent algorithms is poised to revolutionise field data collection and communication in land surveying. Smart surveying devices enable real-time data capture, remote monitoring, and seamless integration with surveying software platforms, empowering surveyors to work more efficiently and collaboratively in diverse environments.

Environmental monitoring and conservation: Land surveying plays a crucial role in environmental monitoring and conservation efforts, enabling the assessment and management of natural resources, ecosystems, and habitats. Future developments in land surveying technology are expected to enhance the capacity to monitor environmental changes, detect ecological trends, and support sustainable land management practices.

The importance of land surveying

Now that we have looked at the past, present and the future of land surveying, why then should one care about land surveying. Away from the technical definitions and terms, why is land surveying important?

Boundary identification: Among its primary purposes, land surveying is pivotal in delineating property boundaries accurately. This not only resolves disputes but also ensures clarity and peace of mind for property owners. This can be especially helpful if you suspect a neighbour is encroaching on your land, or you are encroaching on someone else’s land.

Beyond mere property lines, surveys help identify underground utilities such as water and sewer lines. This information is crucial for developers and homeowners alike, ensuring informed decisions and avoiding potential hazards during construction and excavation projects.

Zoning classification: Understanding the zoning regulations governing an area is paramount for landowners. A comprehensive land survey sheds light on zoning restrictions, enabling property owners to navigate legal complexities and optimize land use effectively.

Title deed transactions:

Whether buying or selling land, a survey is a prerequisite for ascertaining property dimensions and boundaries accurately. This facilitates smooth transactions and mitigates risks associated with legal disputes post-transaction.

Insurance risk mitigation:

Land surveys provide vital information for property insurance purposes, ensuring comprehensive coverage and risk mitigation. Accurate data on land features and boundaries minimizes uncertainties and potential liabilities for property owners and insurers alike.

Easement identification: Surveys play a crucial role in identifying and delineating easements, ensuring clarity regarding land use rights and preventing conflicts between neighbouring properties.

Boundary dispute resolution: In cases of boundary disputes, surveys provide objective data to resolve conflicts swiftly and efficiently, preventing costly legal battles and preserving neighbourly relations.

Construction and development: Surveys are indispensable for planning and executing construction projects. They ensure that structures are built within legal boundaries and specifications, minimising legal risks and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Mortgage requirements: Financial institutions often require surveys as part of the mortgage process to assess property value accurately and mitigate risks associated with lending. A thorough survey instils confidence in lenders and borrowers alike, facilitating smoother transactions.

Subdivision and development: Before subdividing or developing land, surveys are necessary to ensure compliance with local regulations and optimise land use effectively.

Essential steps in conducting a land

There are various steps undertaken when doing a land survey. Before we list down the steps on land survey some may ask how long a land survey takes. The land survey takes a few hours to a few days depending on the size of the land in question.

Types of land surveys

Land surveys encompass a wide range of types, each serving distinct purposes:

Boundary survey - Defines property boundaries and determines land size and shape with precision.

Mortgage survey - Assesses property value and suitability for mortgage purposes, providing crucial information for lenders and borrowers alike.

ALTA survey - ALTA stands for American Land Title Association. This is a set of standards that governs land surveys and is mostly as a reference by land surveyors globally. It provides comprehensive details including any developments on the land, utilities, easements, flood zones and zoning restrictions.

Location survey - Identifies property improvements and ensures compliance with legal descriptions, facilitating property transactions and development projects.

Subdivision survey - facilitates the division of land into smaller plots for development or sale, ensuring compliance with zoning regulations and maximising land use efficiency.

Topographic survey - Maps natural and artificial land features essential for development planning, providing invaluable insights for architects, engineers, and developers.

Construction survey - Guides construction projects by providing precise location and elevation data, ensuring structures are built within legal boundaries and specifications.

Hydrographic survey - Focuses on mapping water bodies for navigation and resource management, supporting marine and coastal development projects.

Geodetic survey - Measures the earth's surface and monitors changes over time, providing essential data for scientific research and geographic analysis.

Sectional property survey – This type of survey sub-divide buildings into units to be owned by individual proprietors and common property to be owned jointly by the proprietors as tenants in common.

Choosing the right land

Selecting the right surveyor is critical to the success of any land surveying project. Consider the following factors when making your decision:

Experience and expertise: Choose a surveyor with a proven track record and expertise in the specific type of survey required for your project.

Licensing and credentials: Verify that the surveyor is licensed and accredited by Institution of Surveyors of Kenya and Land Surveyors Board ensuring compliance with legal and professional standards.

While cost is a factor, prioritise quality and accuracy over price alone. A comprehensive survey conducted by a reputable surveyor is a worthwhile investment in the long run.

Reputation and references: Seek recommendations from ISK and Land Surveyors Board and review testimonials or references from past clients. . Surveyors employed by the government all work under the Director of Surveys.