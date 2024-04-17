National Wage Bill Conference

Thousands of public staff face the sack in wage bill review

Participants during the Third National Wage Bill Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on April 17, 2024.
 

What you need to know:

  • Public service entities are required to have 70 per cent technical staff and 30 per cent support staff.

  • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that up to 10,000 public servants could be working in government backed by fake certificates.

  • Former CJ David Maraga noted that irregular hiring of staff remains rife in the civil service, hurting performance and burdening taxpayers

