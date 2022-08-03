Nyeri readies for Tuesday elections as it receives voting materials

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has disbursed nearly all election materials to Nyeri county.

County IEBC returning officer Anastasia Nduku on Wednesday told the Nation that she had received ballot papers, which were distributed to the six constituency tallying centres. The county’s constituencies are Mukurwe-ini, Othaya, Mathira, Kieni, Tetu and Nyeri Town.

Ms Nduku said they had received almost all the materials required to conduct the General Election and that they will finalise distributing them to the tallying centres by Friday.

“We have received ballot papers for all the elective positions except the ones for President, which we are expecting to receive at any time.

We have received almost all the materials required,” Ms Nduku said at the IEBC warehouse in King’ong’o estate, Nyeri town.

The materials are being distributed from Nairobi to the warehouse before being sent to the tallying centres.

“The papers have been distributed to the tallying centres in all the constituencies where they are being kept under safe custody. The materials are kept under lock and key and are guarded by police officers 24 hours,” she said.

Ms Nduku noted that they started planning early for the forthcoming elections, expressing confidence that the process would be transparent.

“We are glad because we are able to plan very early for the election unlike in the past when we used to prepare in a hurry during the last minute. As a commission, we will conduct the elections in a professional manner and carry our mandate as stipulated in the Constitution,” she said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) County returning officer Anastasia Nduku displaying some of the election materials at King'ong'o in Nyeri town on August 3, 2022. Ms Nduku said she has received ballot papers which have been distributed to the six constituency tallying centres. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

Ms Nduku said all the 965 polling stations have been prepared, adding that her team was ready for the process that is slated to take place on Tuesday next week.

“Every polling station will have one gas cylinder and will be supplemented with solar lights. Our team is very much ready to undertake this election. Generally, campaigns have been peaceful in Nyeri and we don’t expect conflicts in the few remaining days,” Ms Nduku said.

Early last month, Ms Nduku warned that the IEBC would not tolerate election violence.

Mr Njoroge Wainaina, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate for Kieni constituency, had complained that his campaign branding materials valued at Sh2.4 million were destroyed by unknown vandals.

Ms Nduku said she had received the complaint from Mr Wainaina and forwarded the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“We are well prepared to conduct free and fair elections. We ask politicians to conduct peaceful campaigns and we shall not allow some people to vandalise their rivals’ campaign materials,” she said at the time.

Mr Wainaina had claimed that goons hired by some of his opponents descended on his billboards and destroyed them.