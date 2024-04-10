Antony Mwaura

Big money: President Ruto's UDA to collect more than Sh300m in party polls

UDA National Elections Board Chairman Antony Mwaura and other board members address journalists yesterday on the party’s upcoming elections.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The party has indicated that the fee payable by aspirants is non-refundable.
  • At the polling centre level, UDA seeks to elect a total of 20 officials, with every aspirant required to pay Sh200 as fee.
  • Those seeking to run at the national level will each pay Sh50,000.

