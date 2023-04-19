I cut off anyone trying to talk to me about my boss, Ruto –Gachagua 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned deputy governors against backbiting their bosses, saying it is a recipe for chaos.

Citing his own example, Mr Gachagua said he previously “cuts off” people he did not name who wanted to talk about his boss, President William Ruto.

He warned the 47 deputy governors not to slander their bosses, even to their wives.

He cited several occasions when people approached him to talk about the President but he did not allow them to go beyond the first sentence.

"Talking about your boss is out of the question. Grumbling out there for him to hear is out of the question. Find him or her and if there are problems you can sort them out. Be a deputy. But governors should give their deputies specific functions like the president has done (with me)," he advised the deputies.

He said deputies, eight of whom are women, must be ready to take the bullet for their bosses.

Speaking during the deputy governors' forum in Mombasa on Wednesday, Mr Gachagua said he and the head of state were friends joined at the hip.

"We enjoy a chemistry of friendship. His success as president is mine, his failure is also mine," he said.

He asked the governors to allow their deputies to work and emulate President Ruto who always supports him.

“The President would never allow what befell him to happen to me. Governors and deputies must work together, you were elected together. Allow the deputies to assist you. Unless you have an inferiority complex why would you not allow your deputies to work?” he wondered.

The DP said they had a critical role to play in advising their governors and unifying the various arms of government in the counties, including the county assemblies.