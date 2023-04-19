Wa Iria says he will host Raila in Murang'a on Thursday 

Usawa Kwa Wote party leader Mwangi wa Iria has announced that he will host Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga in Murang'a town on Thursday.

"We are coming to engage the people... those who have been asking why Murang'a has not participated in the national debate calling for a reduction in the cost of living, finally we are here," he said.

Speaking in Murang'a town on Tuesday evening, he added that Mr Odinga would be accompanied by other Azimio stalwarts "and will electrify Murang'a with the demand for issues of common good".

He highlighted the issues as electoral justice for the country to heal, equity in government representation, the economy and wealth creation.

He said he had since informed Murang'a town police that he would receive Mr Odinga at Mother's Union Hall and later address the public on the streets.

"We are going to meet our supporters who feel left out in the scheme of things... those who are not Kenya Kwanza Alliance members. Those who feel they are not part of the waiting for government dividends," he said.

He said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has since said the government is there to serve its shareholders first while others wait outside the kitchen.

"Gachagua said non-shareholders would only get leftovers. That is why we have organised a meeting for non-shareholders... Gachagua's company was elected by 7 million people, similar to those who elected Mr Odinga. Another 8 million people did not vote and that means that non-shareholders are the majority," he said.

Mr Wa Iria said: "We will be meeting to chart our own course of survival by not being part of the company that is the government and the possibility of us investing in a company of our own.

He defined the agenda for Thursday's meeting as a platform for those who believe the servers for the August 9 general election should be audited, those who are suffering from high taxation and those who feel the government is lying about the economy.

Mr Wa Iria, who served two terms as Murang'a governor (2013-2022), had expressed interest in contesting the presidency in the August 9 general election but was disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He later joined Mr Odinga's presidential ticket, where he coined a political slogan of Baba (Mr Odinga), Mother (running mate Martha Karua) and him as a son.

After Murang'a joined the rest of the Mt Kenya region in resoundingly rejecting Mr Odinga's presidential bid and voting for Dr William Ruto, the former governor went underground only to emerge in February and declare himself Murang'a's kingpin.