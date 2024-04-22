DP Rigathi Gachagua and Johnson Sakaja camps jostle ahead of UDA polls in Nairobi

The battle for control of UDA in Nairobi has led to the emergence of two rival camps ahead of party grassroots elections on Friday.

On one side is Governor Johnson Sakaja, who has declared interest in the Nairobi chairperson position, while the other camp has Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

Mr Gakuya is said to have the blessings of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has had bad blood with Mr Sakaja.

Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is also in Mr Gakuya’s camp following her bitter falling out with the governor.

UDA is scheduled to hold elections in Nairobi, Narok, West-Pokot, Busia and Homa Bay counties on Friday.

Party Secretary-General Cleophas Malala told the Nation that a total of 13,700 UDA members have applied to contest for various positions at the polling centre level.

Nairobi County has a total of 367 polling centres. He disclosed that of all the polling centres, only eight will not have competitive elections since those gunning for the posts are unopposed.

Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya. Photo credit: File

He confirmed that Mr Sakaja and Mr Gakuya have declared their interest in the party’s county branch chairperson seat, with more names for the county positions expected after the elections at the polling centre level.

“The county contest will start shaping up once we conduct the elections at the polling centres because those elected at this level will form the electoral college for the election at the next level,” explained Mr Malala.

He explained that once officials at the polling centre are elected, the party will have a week to resolve any disputes before proceeding to the next stage. Officials elected at the polling centre will form an electoral college for the ward level election.

Mr Sakaja declared his candidature on Friday during a meeting with a section of the members of county assembly (MCAs).

“I want you to get this from the horse’s mouth, I’m vying for the Nairobi chairmanship position in UDA,” Mr Sakaja said. The MCAs who attended the meeting at his private office vowed to rally behind his candidature.

Mr Sakaja is said to be riding on his political network, especially poll losers whom he has appointed to various boards. He’s also leveraging his experience and role in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance where he served as the national chairman. Being a governor also hands him an advantage over any other candidate owing to his political networks in every ward. He has since lined up a series of meetings with aspirants and other players in Nairobi politics.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on September 11, 2023. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

But Mr Sakaja has found himself under sustained political attacks, which sources said are linked to the forthcoming party elections.

On Friday, a section of Nairobi County leaders hit out at the county boss, accusing him of running down the city.

“It is our observation that Nairobi could be facing its worst leadership crisis at City Hall in the capital’s history. The dream that was sold during the campaigns of a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunity has turned into a nightmare. Nairobi is becoming clamped in an ever-tightening chokehold of an arrogant and dangerously corrupt leadership,” said Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie in a statement read on behalf of the leaders.

Both Mr Sakaja and Mr Gakuya have to ensure their loyalists are elected at the lowest level to boost their chances of winning at the county level.