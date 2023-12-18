Don't try me! CS Machogu warns school principals against illegal fee increments

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has sent a stern warning to the school principals who are planning to increase fees for secondary school learners.

Speaking on Monday at Lenana School when he presided over the announcement of the placement of the 2023 KCPE candidates in secondary schools, Machogu reiterated the government's commitment to shielding parents from additional financial burdens amid the challenging economic times, saying school principals have no authority to increase fees.

"If any monkey business is done anywhere, the information will come out. Unless there is express approval from my office, no fee increase should happen. I wish to state that the boarding fees charged in public secondary schools will remain unchanged in 2024," Machogu said.

The CS also pointed out that in light of the harsh economic times in the country, it would be unfair for schools to increase fees.

Addressing county and regional directors of education, the Cabinet Secretary said he would take swift action if any case of fee increment without proper authorization is reported.

"Your main responsibility is to ensure that no principal levies any additional fee. I have eyes and ears everywhere," he said.

Machogu's remarks underscore the government's determination to curb any attempts to burden parents with unexpected and unauthorized financial obligations.

The Ministry of Education's directive serves as a reminder to school principals and administrators that any deviation from the established guidelines will not be tolerated, with severe consequences awaiting those who fail to comply.

Machogu has also issued a directive prohibiting schools from mandating parents to buy uniforms from specific shops.

“Parents should be at liberty to buy uniforms anywhere. People have been making business out of it. It is not the responsibility of the school principal to buy uniforms and sell them to parents. A principal’s responsibility is not to transact business. That will be conflict of interest,” he said.

Machogu further revealed that the reporting date for 2024 Form One students is January 15, 2024. He advised candidates to access their results and download joining instructions from the Ministry's official website.