President-elect Ruto promises to increase tax revenues

President-elect William Ruto has spelt out measures to enhance Kenya’s revenue collection even as he sounded a warning to tax cheats that it will not be business as usual in his administration.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader said he has already held discussions with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on the matter.

Dr Ruto’s presidential election win has been challenged at the Supreme Court by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga on claims of vote rigging.

But even as the country awaits the ruling of the court, Dr Ruto was already acting presidential, promising to address the tax system and to ensure that all Kenyans pay taxes.

To the counties, Dr Ruto promised swift disbursement of funds.

Speaking during the inauguration of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja yesterday, Dr Ruto said he is committed to seeing Kenya wean herself from over-dependence on external borrowing.

“I have already discussed with KRA on how to raise revenue and I commit that we will work together with you so that Kenya can live within her means,” said Dr Ruto.

Expand tax base

In his manifesto, Dr Ruto had pledged to expand the tax base by reviewing and rationalising business licences, capping total licences at 1.5 per cent of turnover and enacting an administrative burden law (similar to the US Reduction of Paper Work Act) to ensure that no business spends more than four person-hours a month on tax and regulatory compliance.

In his first speech after being sworn in as governor, Mr Sakaja promised to transform Nairobi into a city of order, dignity and opportunities as well as a regional and global giant.

He pledged to work to ensure access to clean, reliable and adequate water; decent and affordable housing, a conducive business environment, and efficient healthcare, among other things.

“You have given me the greatest job in my entire life. Let’s make Nairobi work for all of us. A new Nairobi that will be a first-class county without a second-class citizen,” said Mr Sakaja.

However, the ceremony saw ward reps affiliated to Azimio walk out of the event protesting the presence of Dr Ruto.

Addressing the press later, Makongeni MCA-elect Peter Imwatok said Governor Sakaja had not been honest with them when he extended the invitation by failing to disclose that the UDA leader will be in attendance.

This is because as Azimio, he said, they believe that there isn’t a president-elect yet until the Supreme Court says otherwise.

Elsewhere, Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday thanked his supporters for electing governors on his party’s ticket.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Governors Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), the former vice president said the election of Wiper governors had restored honour to the region.

“You have saved me from the yoke of the three former governors by electing Wiper governors,” Mr Musyoka said in reference to outgoing governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni).