Alai, other Azimio MCAs walk out of Sakaja swearing-in ceremony

Controversial blogger-cum politician Robert Alai led a walkout of Azimio county legislators during the swearing-in of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) walked out of the inauguration ceremony Thursday to protest the presence of President-elect Dr William Ruto.

Former minority whip and Makongeni Ward MCA-elect, Mr Peter Imwatok, hit out at Governor Sakaja for "not informing them" that Dr Ruto would be present when he extended an invitation to them.

Mr Imwatok said that they could not be part of an event graced by him since the Supreme Court has not pronounced itself on the presidential petition challenging his win.

Nairobi governor-elect Johnson Sakaja receiving the instruments of power from outgoing governor Anne Kananu on August 25, 2022 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He, however, said they do not have any issue with Mr Sakaja because "he won the election fairly" as the Azimio candidate, Mr Polycarp Igathe, had conceded defeat unlike the presidential race which is disputed.

Mr Sakaja won the governor race after garnering 699,393 votes against Mr Igathe’s 573,516 votes.

The former deputy governor ran on a Jubilee Party ticket, an outfit that is under the Raila Odinga-led Azimio movement.

“We will work with Sakaja if he accepts to work with us. We respect him but let him also respect team Azimio. Our president is Raila Odinga and not any other person,” Lindi Ward MCA-elect, Mr Ochieng Jera, said.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja’s wife Beatrice (right) and Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri’s wife Joy (left) on August 25, 2022 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group