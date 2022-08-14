Johnson Sakaja, Edwin Sifuna and Esther Passaris win Nairobi top seats
Johnson Sakaja is the new governor-elect of Nairobi County.
Mr Sakaja of UDA defeated his Jubilee counterpart Polycarp Igathe to win the race with 699,392 votes. Mr Igathe got 573,516 votes.
Edwin Sifuna of ODM was elected senator polling 716, 876 votes. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru (UDA) came in second with with 524,091 votes.
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris brushed off opponents to earn herself a second term.
Passaris (ODM) polled 698,929 votes against her closest rival, Millicent Omanga of UDA, who had 586,246 votes.