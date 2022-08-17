Sakaja meets Kenya Kwanza city MCAs, pledges to serve all

Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday met the elected Kenya Kwanza Members of County Assembly for Nairobi County at his campaign office.

The governor-elect assured the MCAs that he was ready to deliver services to all Nairobi residents, now that the campaign period was over.

"The campaign period has concluded and I’m now the governor for Nairobi; my work is to serve all and build a team that serves our people, we made commitments and we must deliver on them,” Mr Sakaja said.

He said that his administration would transform the capital city into a place of hope and dignity and one that provides the opportunity for its residents keen to expand their businesses.

Woodley Kenyatta Golf MCA-elect DNG was among the attendees. Photo credit: Courtesy

The governor-elect was flanked by the deputy governor-elect Njoroge Muchiri and all the 36 elected Kenya Kwanza MCAs.

Kenya Kwanza controls the County Assembly of Nairobi since it has the majority of the MCAs elected.

Regardless of political leaning

In his address, Mr Sakaja said that his administration will work for all the people of Nairobi, regardless of political leaning.

He also said that he is committed to reaching out to all the elected leaders of Nairobi to ensure there is cooperation and synergy in service delivery to Nairobi residents.

The governor-elect further said that he was ready to work with the Nairobi County assembly leadership team that will be put in place in a few weeks.

“During the campaigns, I committed to setting up a ward kitty of Sh50 million for each ward, I am here promising you that once I am sworn in, this will be among the first things that my administration will set in place. We have to work together and support each other in ensuring wananchi get the best of service,” he said.

Mr Sakaja who vied on the UDA ticket was declared the winner by Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo in the concluded election after garnering 699,392 votes.

His closest rival of Jubilee Party Polycarp Igathe came second with 573,518 votes.