Celebrations, chaos as Ruto is declared winner by Chebukati

The long convoys of vehicles that had religiously lined either side of Forest Edge Road and Muiri Road near Bomas of Kenya were a no-show early in the morning yesterday.

At the gate, however, security officers were present as usual. As the day wore on, the clouds opened up and the sun lit up Bomas as leaders kept streaming in and security kept on being beefed up.

At the centre of the auditorium, which has for the last six days been the heart of everything verification, was clear.

This was a far cry from the battleground it has been as the party and presidential agents drawn from both Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza kept keen eyes on forms 34A and 34B.

The auditorium’s stands and the centre were orderly and every section clearly marked. Despite all the results from the 291 returning officers being already in and verified; party agents and leading politicians were kept in the dark about the results.

Inside the auditorium, each camp put up a strong front, dancing and smiling as Muungano and the National Health Insurance Fund choirs belted one melodious tune after another.

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto (centre), standing next to his running mate Rigathi Gachaua, receives a certificate from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, at the IEBC Bomas of Kenya Tallying Centre in Nairobi on August 15, 2022. Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

At 11.32 am, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Corporate manager Tabitha Mutemi made an announcement on the seating arrangement within the auditorium.

Agano party leader David Mwaure and his running mate Ruth Mutua, as well as Roots party’s Prof George Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae, would later make their entry.

At around 1 pm, IEBC sent out invites stating the results would be released at 3 pm. At around 2 pm, a number of religious leaders led by Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit arrived and were ushered into the VIP lounge.

Ruto's arrival

At 2.34 pm, Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy left his Karen residence for Bomas.

At exactly 3 pm, the DP disembarked from his vehicle accompanied by his wife, Ms Rachel Ruto and some members of his family and was received by Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja and outgoing Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, among other leaders.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka would later make a low-key entry some minutes past 3 pm.

The wait began. It was now 4 pm and there were still no signs of the commissioners, led by their chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati.

Several leaders, especially from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya side, were growing impatient as there were no signs of their candidate Raila Odinga. Soon, they began walking out of the auditorium.

At 4.38 pm, the centre could not hold anymore. The Azimio leaders, led by Siaya Governor-elect James Orengo, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, outgoing Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Mr Odinga’s chief agent Saitabao ole Kanchory addressed the press.

Anger and disappointment took over as they complained that they could not locate Mr Chebukati who they said had been playing a cat and mouse game with them. All this time, leaders from Kenya Kwanza sat pensively.

Politicians and supporters affiliated with Kenya Kwanza demand the removal of Azimio la Umoja's supporters after chaos erupted at the National Tallying Centre in the Bomas of Kenya on August 15, 2022. - (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP) Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

Soon, news filtered in that the commission had split and the breakaway team had headed to Serena to address a presser.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina took to the podium and picked a microphone amid shouts from the Kenya Kwanza side. But police moved in quickly and snatched the microphone from him.

At 4.57 pm, the wait became too painful for a number of diplomats who were seen walking out.

At 5.25 pm, Mr Chebukati walked into the auditorium ready to announce the results.

Trouble

No sooner had he settled than trouble began at the main dais. All hell broke loose as Mr Chebukati, CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu took their seats.

Mr Kanchory, Mr Ole Kina and others blocked Mr Chebukati from moving onto the podium to announce the results.

Kicks and blows reigned as security officers moved in to take the commissioners to safety. The melee continued for about five minutes before another one broke at the Azimio sitting area.

At exactly 17.45pm, Dr Ruto and his Deputy President-designate Rigathi Gachagua walked into the auditorium. A few minutes later, Mr Chebukati walked back into the auditorium under heavy security.

A short prayer from Mr Ole Sapit ushered Mr Chebukati who made a few remarks and announced Mr Ruto as the President-elect at 18.04 pm.