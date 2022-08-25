Difficult tasks that await Susan Kihika in Nakuru

During her campaigns in the run-up to the August 9 General Election, Nakuru Governor-elect Susan Wakarura Kihika promised to transform the county by ensuring order and dignity and creating opportunity.

She committed to ensuring small and medium-sized businesses in the newest city enjoy a friendly environment. She vowed to eradicate what she termed “punitive measures” and harmonise licensing.

And so as she takes the oath of office today, a full in-tray awaits her.

Apart from giving Nakuru City a facelift, residents expect Ms Kihika to streamline garbage disposal, address the housing challenge, street lighting, drainage systems, roads and infrastructure, and traffic jams, among others.

Better services

“Residents of Nakuru want better services under the new leadership, “said Daniel Kimani, a governance expert.

“The new administration will be faced with the challenge of expanding the sewerage system which only covers some parts of Nakuru City. Many residents have in the past had to contend with burst sewers and clogged drains in their estates,” he added.

In 2020, outgoing Governor Lee Kinyanjui kicked matatus out of the city’s central business district. The decision was met with a lot of protests, but Mr Kinyanjui insisted it was key to a clean and orderly city.

Ms Kihika, then a senator, criticised the move saying the county administration was fond of harassing business people.

“It is wrong to relocate matatus to places which lack sanitation amenities, no water and no proper entry and exit points,” she said in a past interview.

The matatu owners and operators vowed to teach Mr Kinyanjui a lesson by voting him out.

Daunting task

According to Mr Jesse Karanja, the chairman of Peoples Power Watch, a local lobby, Ms Kihika now faces the daunting task of ensuring the city is properly planned, orderly and with an organised public transport system.

“Just like her predecessors, she faces the Herculean task of re-planning the city. It remains to be seen how she handles the issue of matatus and hawkers who were relocated from the CBD,” said Mr Karanja.

In 2015, Mr Kinyanjui’s predecessor, Kinuthia Mbugua, faced off with hawkers in his bid to clear the town’s streets. Although the move was hailed by large-scale traders, it played a major role in his election defeat.

The governor-elect will also have to address the housing challenge as the county and city’s population grows.

Demand

The high demand for both residential and commercial houses in Nakuru since it acquired city status has risen, fuelled by rural-urban migration.

The demand is expected to shoot up in the coming years as people migrate to the city to work in the various companies that have set base in the past months.

Last week, after being announced the winner, Ms Kihika expressed confidence that she will deliver better services to the people of Nakuru.

Ms Kihika, who vied on a UDA ticket, floored Mr Kinyanjui of Jubilee Party after garnering 440,707 votes against the latter’s 225,623 votes.