Over 300 Nakuru ‘kanjos’ trained as town awaits city status

Nakuru County's inspectorate officers

Some of the Nakuru County's inspectorate  officers who have undergone training which seeks to help fix the unit’s bad reputation.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

More than 300 Nakuru County inspectorate service officers, popularly known as kanjos, have undergone training which seeks to help fix the unit’s bad reputation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.