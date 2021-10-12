City Hall seeks to hire 500 more inspectorate officers

City askaris

NMS parking control officers. City Hall wants to hire 500 more inspectorate officers, commonly known as kanjos.

Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

City Hall wants to hire 500 more inspectorate officers, commonly known as kanjos, as it grapples with a shortage of staff in the security and compliance department.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.