First Choice Recruitment Agency fails to refund victims of jobs fraud

The ghosts of a failed overseas work and study deal could soon haunt First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy following a new push to have the agency refund Sh1 billion allegedly paid by thousands of youth.

This is after the agency failed to reimburse the more than 5,000 youth as had been directed by the Senate’s Labour and Social Welfare Committee more than two months ago.

Pressure is also mounting on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to act on the Senate’s resolutions.

The victims—from Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties—had been promised by the recruitment agency lucrative employment opportunities in Qatar and other foreign countries.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said First Choice Directors Judy Jepchirchir and Faith Wariga are yet to refund the Sh1 billion as ordered by the Senate last year.

In its report, the committee chaired by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor had directed that the agency refunds the money to the victims within a month.

“However, as we speak now, the same agency has not refunded those victims that were involved in the fraud. The sad reality is that most of the victims are young people who had just completed their fourth form,” said Mr Cherargei.

Lost millions of shillings

“We are disappointed with the DCI and EACC. This is the face of impunity, where young people lost millions of shillings and there is enough evidence for the DCI and EACC to prosecute the perpetrators, but they are doing absolutely nothing even after Parliament indicted the agency,” he added.

Mr Cherargei said that there are some victims’ parents who have died because of stress caused by the fraud and there are young people who are battling stress-related disorders.

Youth in Uasin Gishu demand refund from First Choice Recruitment Agency

“Many properties are being auctioned by banks because they took money to give to this agency in Eldoret, with the hope of travelling to the 2022 World Cup,” he said.

The Labour committee is relooking the alleged fraud after it was brought to the Senate’s attention through a petition by Kimutai Kirui and Chepses arap Koech. Mr Kimutai alleged that the agency’s directors have been issuing bouncing cheques. He told the Nation that the DCI has summoned Ms Jepchirchir to appear at its officers tomorrow.

“Less than 100 youth have received at least half of their money out of the more than 5,000 victims. However, since the report ordered for refund, nothing has been paid,” said Mr Kimutai.

“We were told that when the file went to the Director of Public Prosecutions, she pretended to start paying her victims, but she has been issuing bouncing cheques and it is alleged she is still recruiting people behind the scenes,” he added.

Seize property

In the report adopted by the Senate in October last year, the committee also directed that the Assets Recovery Agency seize property owned by Ms Jepchirchir and Ms Wariga should they fail to refund the monies owed to the victims within a month.

It further recommended that the bank accounts of the two directors be frozen by relevant authorities until the millions of shillings owed to the thousands of victims are fully recovered.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the National Employment Authority were ordered to issue a public notice in at least two local dailies with nationwide circulation directing the recruitment agency to cease operations with immediate effect.

The agency and its associates were directed to cease recruitment and placement for a period of not less than five years and they should be closely monitored by the DCI.

“The Senate recommends that Jepchirchir, Wariga and other directors of the recruitment agency be barred from registering, operating or managing any other recruitment agency or company upon tabling and adoption of the report by the Senate,” read the report.

Mr Cherargei claimed that the agency is still operating despite facing numerous allegations of fraud and being indicted by the Senate.