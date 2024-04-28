Zarina Patel at Eastleigh Boys High School in Nairobi

The fiery legacy of Zarina Patel, a friend and mentor

Zarina Patel at Eastleigh Boys High School in Nairobi on June 10, 2015.

Photo credit: File

By  Salim Lone

What you need to know:

  • Ms Patel brought out the politically buried achievements of the Asian community in the freedom struggle.
  • She had been a progressive activist long before her time in the US.
  • Zarina’s overall commitment was to a global liberation struggle which transcended race, colour and gender.

