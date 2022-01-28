Kenyan Asians

From left: Pio Gama Pinto, Makhan Singh and Manu Chandaria.

|

Weekend

Prime

Kenyans of Asian origin have had a long history of good deeds and deserve respect

By  SHARAD RAO

What you need to know:

  • For more than a century, Asians have lived, worked and gained acceptance in the country.
  • They run hospitals, schools and their charities have made a big difference in people’s lives.



 

Recent remarks at an election rally against an member of Parliament of Asian origin, Dr Swarup Mishra, point to our lack of understanding of the Asian community – and even more so, the frontline role they played in the freedom struggle. Names such as Pio Gama Pinto, Makhan Singh, Ambu Patel and Vidhyarti come to mind.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.