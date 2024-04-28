Doctors' strike

Patients’ blood on State’s hands

Hundreds of health workers participate in a demonstration in Nairobi on April 9, 2024.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • The strike has reportedly led to a spike in patient deaths due to a lack of doctors in the public hospitals.
  • I do not believe it is morally right to allow patients to die simply because the government and the medical board cannot reach a settlement.
  • Accountability for patient deaths during the strike and failures in the health sector are the government’s.

