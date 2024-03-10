digital health App

Our healthcare system is not poor but impoverished by corruption

Kenya should focus on the provision of healthcare in a more effective, efficient and cost-effective manner by adopting digital health.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Kaltum D. Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Many hours are wasted by patients and healthcare professionals in face-to-face consultations.
  • Funding and staffing, which is crippling public hospitals, need to be addressed. 

